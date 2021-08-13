5 GTA San Andreas songs that define the game

Music sets the tone in any medium and GTA San Andreas defines itself with a diverse selection of memorable songs.

The game's soundtrack appeals to so many players because it reaches multiple target audiences. GTA San Andreas covers wide-ranging musical genres such as classic hip-hop and alternative rock. Many players consider the soundtrack to be right up there with GTA Vice City, which is no small feat.

Throughout the game, there are songs that play at just the right time. Some of them can also define the experience. Keep in mind that musical taste is subjective. The following list is not an objective measure, by any means. This is a testament to how good the songs are in GTA San Andreas.

Five songs that define GTA San Andreas

5 - Hood Took Me Under by Compton’s Most Wanted

If there was a song that fully describes the 'gangsta mentality', it's the Hood Took Me Under rap song. As the official music video states, it deals with the dangerous realities of gang life. GTA San Andreas uses an uncensored version of this song, complete with cuss words and hard-hitting lyrics.

Most of the game involves bitter gang conflict on the West Coast, which is where Compton's Most Wanted originates. Players can hear the song on Radio Los Santos, as well as the Pleasure Domes for a single mission (Ice Cold Killa).

Fittingly, MC Eiht is one of the main leaders of Compton's Most Wanted. If he sounds familiar, that's because he is the voice of Ryder in GTA SA. Hood Took Me Under doesn't glorify the gangster lifestyle - it's a cautionary tale about the likes of Ryder, who threw away his entire life for the streets.

#4 - One Step Forward by The Desert Rose Band

Country music may be slightly controversial, yet most players universally praise this particular song. One Step Forward is a good description of what CJ does in the countryside. Right when he seemingly climbs his way back up with Catalina, she drags him down even more.

A regular on the K-Rose channel, this song is played by The Desert Rose Band. It's perfect for driving around in the rural landscape. Players with a sense of humor can also play this ill-fitting song during gang warfare.

There is a distinct charm to this down-to-earth song. From the vocals to the guitar chords, One Step Forward is a definite country tune. It feels right at home for the second chapter of GTA San Andreas.

#3 - Express Yourself by N.W.A.

Express Yourself is another classic from Los Santos Radio. Surprisingly, this N.W.A. song lacks any profanity. It's an intentional choice by the rap artists. The song deals with radio censorship and freedom of expression.

N.W.A. proves they don't always need to rely on explicit content. This song is one of the happier ones in GTA San Andreas, especially with the catchy beat. Unfortunately, it was removed in the remastered versions. This applies to several tracks in future releases, given the copyrights have expired.

If CJ remains idle, he will sometimes be heard singing Express Yourself. Perhaps this is one of his favorite songs. No one can blame him. It's over three decades old, yet it retains very relevant messages. For right or wrong, the GTA series is about free artistic expression.

#2 - Welcome to the Jungle by Guns N Roses

Guns N' Roses hits very hard with this rock song. Welcome to the Jungle is the guttural scream of every GTA San Andreas player on a rampage.

The main trailer for GTA SA uses this song to hype up the game. It's used to great effect, since Welcome to the Jungle is an adrenaline rush from start to finish. The song itself was based on how the band perceived Los Angeles, the main inspiration for Los Santos.

Interestingly, the song plays on Radio X instead of K-DST. The reason this is revelant is because the lead singer of Guns N' Roses, Axl Rose, voices the main DJ for the latter station.

#1 - Main Theme (GTA San Andreas)

When that West Coast whistle hits, GTA San Andreas players know what's up. The main theme is arguably one of the most popular in the entire series. It fully captures the early '90s time capsule of this game.

For nostalgic purposes, this song represents a player's childhood. Every time they start up the game, this is what they will hear (unless they skip to the loading screen). It's a great way to get hyped.

GTA San Andreas means a lot to players worldwide - it has memorable characters, awesome missions, and a diverse map to explore. The main theme can be summed up by the legendary words of Big Smoke:

"Same things that make us laugh, make us cry."

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

