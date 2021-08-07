5 cut GTA songs that should have stayed

There are more than a few cut GTA songs that should've been kept in their respective games.

Besides the gameplay, music is the heart and soul of the GTA series. Whether it's the 80's synthwave, 90's gangster rap, or classical music, it creates the right atmosphere. The GTA series covers various genres with over hundreds of songs. However, not all of them end up in the final product.

At certain points in developments, planned songs may be cut for one reason or another. These range from copyright issues to not wanting to use them anymore. Either way, it's unfortunate these songs did not make it past the planning stages. They would fit in nicely with their games.

Here are five cut songs in the GTA series that should have stayed

5) Smuggler’s Blues by Glenn Frey

Arguably, this is the biggest missed opportunity. Notably, Smuggler's Blues is listed in the European release of the Flash FM CD. However, it's nowhere to be found in the main game. Perhaps the song was cut at the last minute.

The subject matter of GTA Vice City is perfectly described with this song. It deals with the "nature of the business," namely shady drug traffickers and bloody power struggles. More than any other song in the game, Smuggler's Blues captures the criminal atmosphere of Vice City.

Glenn Frey once had a guest role on the television series Miami Vice. This is relevant because the show heavily influences GTA Vice City. One of the main actors even voices Lance Vance.

It's a shame Rockstar Games didn't use Smuggler's Blues, considering how well it fits with the game.

4) Wash Him Off by Marydancin

Back in the day, GTA radio stations used in-house music rather than licensed ones. Wash Him Off by Marydancin is a prime example in GTA 3. It's very short, but it has an addictive and catchy beat.

The song previews on Lips 106. However, it's missing in the main game. It's unknown why it wasn't featured on Lips 106, given it's an original song. There wouldn't be any copyright issues involved.

Wash Him Off might seem like a silly pop song, but it perfectly captures the musical tastes of Top 40 hits. It's relatively appropriate - Claude does a lot of dirty work.

GTA 3 players will be completely soaked in blood. This pop song provides the perfect contrast to mindless violence and happy-go-lucky music.

3) Radar Love by Golden Earring

Within the game files of GTA 5, there is a track listing for Radar Love (under trackID.gxt2 database). This 1973 classic would've found its way to Los Santos Rock Radio. One can only presume copyright got in the way.

Guitar riffs and snare drums make it a note-for-note achievement. Several magazines (such as the Washington Post) have conducted polls on the best driving songs. Despite its decades-old existence, Radar Love tends to rank highly in these polls (if not at the very top).

While intended for GTA 5, this would be the perfect song for the Lost and Damned episode of GTA 4. This hard rock tune is great for long drives on the highway. Johnny Klebitz would certainly put it on his playlist.

2) Back to the Streets by Tom Novy

Here is another catchy pop song intended for GTA 3. Unlike Wash Him Off by Marydancin, this was a real-life song (albeit rather obscure). It was included in the 2000 album Retrospective by DJ Tom Novy.

The song was meant to be played on Head Radio, which focused on contemporary hits of that era. At some point, it was taken out of the game.

GTA 3 might be a dark and depressing game, but the soundtrack certainly isn't. Fun fact - this song was used in German commercials for GTA 3. it also showcases the pre-9/11 beta footage. It's quite the time capsule.

1) Mr. Writer by Stereophonics

Pre-Millennium Radio is a cut radio station from GTA 5. It was set to feature alternative rock and metal, among other related genres. The track listing within the game files suggests "Mr. Writer" by Stereophonics was meant to be included.

This post-Britpop song is on the slower side, yet Kelly Jones's rapsy voice sets the mood. It's the right song when contemplating life choices.

Mr. Writer almost feels like a drug-induced state. No doubt it would fit in with Trevor Philips during his darker moments (which GTA 5 provides aplenty).

Funny enough, the official music video features clowns, one of Trevor's biggest fears. It's not clear why Pre-Millennium Radio was gotten rid of, beyond potential copyright disputes. Rockstar Games loves their United Kingdom influences, so it's a shame this didn't make it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

