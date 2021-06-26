5 infamous rumors in the GTA series

Urban legends spread like wildfire in the forest of video games. The GTA series is rather notorious for several unfounded rumors.

While fans must frustratingly wait for the release of GTA 6, several reports continue to circulate over the credibility of map leaks and launch dates. This brings into mind the disreputable history of GTA hearsay. Ever since GTA 3, more than a few players have mistakenly believed in myths about the series.

These infamous rumors have their place in GTA history. Some of the more well-known ones had to be refuted by Rockstar Games themselves. Most of these rumors either discuss beta elements of the game or take advantage of eerie locations. Either way, GTA players should be aware of a few of them.

Five notorious rumors in the GTA series

5) GTA players had to blow up a school bus full of children

No children allowed beyond this perimeter (Image via GTA Wiki)

The lack of physical appearances for children is quite noticeable in the GTA universe. Although they appear in various commercials, they are yet to show up as pedestrians. This is for good reason - it would be unconscionable to let GTA players kill minors in the game. Rockstar will be finished

With that said, it didn't stop rumors suggesting players could blow up a school bus full of children. The reason is because the school bus can be seen in beta screenshots of GTA 3.It was removed in the final game. However, it can be found as wreckage in various junkyards.

Apparently, the rumored mission was given by Darkel, a removed character. However, Rockstar denied the mere existence of the mission.

4) Donald Love was supposed to be killed by a plane crash

9/11 undoubtedly changed the course of history for Rockstar Games. GTA 3 was released only a month after these tragic events, which meant it was fresh on the minds of millions. Rockstar made a few readjustments, such as the removal of a mission which referenced terrorists and changing the colors of police vehicles.

Here is where Donald Love comes into play, given his mysterious disappearance from the storyline. Some fans speculated there was a mission called Love Hurts, where Claude had to kill Donald by flying a Dodo into the Love Media headquarters. It's unknown where the rumor came from.

Obviously, this would never have flown under the radar had it been official. Rockstar outright denied it in a Q&A, calling it a nonsensical rumor. The only 9/11 changes in the game were a single cut mission and cosmetic differences. Donald Love's disappearance is still a mystery they have yet to elaborate any further.

3) Ratman was lurking in the subways of Liberty City

There is a rat infestation within Liberty City, especially within the subway tunnels. Deep within the darkness lies a strange myth regarding the Ratman. A human and rodent hybrid, it will attack GTA 4 players on sight. The myth suggests Ratman is inhumanly fast and can take out players if they're not careful.

In reality, Ratman was an internet hoax perpetuated by doctored photos. Given the poor quality images, it would be easy to fake. There are no in-game files that suggest there is a Ratman anywhere in Liberty City. However, there are several rats that can be found instead, which can be shot at with a pistol.

Upon the release of GTA 4, the rumor spread online. It's likely whoever came up with the hoax used third-party modifications to put Ratman in the game, similar to Bigfoot in San Andreas. Given the horror-themed stories of the dark subways, it would be easy to create a mythological creature that lives there.

2) San Andreas had a zombie infestation problem

Resident Evil fans may recognize this classic homage (Image via GTA Wiki)

San Andreas is rife with unexplained mysteries. Somewhere in San Fierro lies a large commercial building. Here in the Downtown area, GTA players can find Zombotech. It has a recognizable DNA sculpture right in the center, which makes it easy to find with a helicopter flying overhead.

Zombotech describes itself as a sinister zombie virus research corporation. While it's an obvious reference to the Umbrella Corps from the Resident Evil games, zombies remained an urban legend among a few GTA players.

It's very likely Zombotech was meant to be a joke and nothing more. However, players have used the Design Your Own Mission (DYOM) modification to make zombies a possibility. All they have to do is use an ugly pedestrian model, raise their health bar and remove headshots.

1) Bigfoot could be found in San Andreas

The mysterious Bigfoot remains an elusive figure in San Andreas. Upon the release of the game, players took advantage of the open-world environment. The mysterious woods of the countryside gave way to the theory that Bigfoot can be found somewhere.

Like Ratman, he is another mythological creature prone to internet hoaxes via modifications. However, Rockstar did take notice of the popular myth and made references to it.

GTA 5 has a mission, The Last One, where Franklin Clinton has to hunt down what he believes to be Bigfoot. In actuality, it's someone in a costume. Enhanced versions of GTA 5 allow players to consume a golden peyote plant, which allows them to control a sasquatch. However, they need to collect 27 plants beforehand.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Gautham Balaji