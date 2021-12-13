5 things to know about GTA Online The Contract DLC

Rockstar is releasing a new major update for GTA Online on December 15 called The Contract. Rockstar hasn't revealed much about it, but players can learn some basic information that will help them understand what the update is all about.

This article highlights some key points regarding The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

GTA Online The Contract: Five important things that players should know about it

5) Release date and time

The Contract DLC will arrive on December 15, but Rockstar hasn't revealed the exact time of release. However, if previous updates are considered, players can expect the update to launch around 4.00 AM to 5.00 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time) across all regions. It will be released at the same time across the globe.

4) New weapons and vehicles

The Compact EMP Launcher in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like every other DLC, the latest update also brings new vehicles and weapons to GTA Online. The Stun Gun is now available and usable like every other normal weapon, while the Compact EMP Launcher is a completely new addition.

On the other hand, there are some new vehicles like the Enus Jubilee and the Dewbauchee Champion, among several other possible vehicles.

3) New purchasable property

One of the snapshots of the Agency building in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Agency is a new purchasable property that will be the central building around which The Contracts is based. The missions for the update will be playable through this property, although Rockstar hasn't revealed any more details.

2) Franklin Clinton making an appearance

Franklin Clinton at his agency office (Image via Rockstar Games)

Franklin Clinton is the second GTA 5 protagonist making his way to GTA Online. The biggest surprise for The Contract DLC was when the trailer revealed Franklin Clinton. He is running an agency called F. Clinton and Partner, which caters to the upper class of Vinewood.

This agency is also the purchasable property mentioned in the previous point. Players will be tasked with getting back Dr. Dre's mobile phone, and this will see them going on a wild adventure.

1) Plenty of musicians, including Dr. Dre and Eminem

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is centered around musicians, as Dr. Dre is at the very center of the storyline. However, he is not alone, as the update also brings Eminem, DJ Pooh, Anderson .Paak, Snoop Dogg, and Busta Rhymes.

All of them are having their music featured in the game, while some of them are appearing as their virtual self. Dr. Dre, DJ Pooh, and Anderson .Paak can be seen in the trailer itself as characters in GTA Online.

