Eminem and Dr. Dre to have new song in GTA Online: The Contract DLC, according to leaks

If the latest rumors regarding GTA Online are to be believed, Dr. Dre isn't going to be the only musician whose music will be featured in The Contract DLC. Famous American rapper Eminem is expected to join him as a featured artist for his upcoming tracks.

Dr. Dre shared a YouTube Shorts video of one of his upcoming tracks for GTA Online. Eminem is going to be a featured artist on this particular track, although it is unknown if he will be in the game itself.

Eminem reportedly collaborating with Dr. Dre on new track for GTA Online: The Contract DLC

The above YouTube Shorts video posted by Dr. Dre himself reveals that one of his upcoming songs will feature Eminem. This is one of the tracks that will be released alongside The Contract DLC for GTA Online. As has been revealed before, this update centers around Dr. Dre and his upcoming music.

Since the information was teased by Dr. Dre himself, it is most likely true, but there is no confirmation on his cameo appearance. Further, this is the first time that Eminem will feature in the GTA series in any form.

Besides Eminem and Dr. Dre, Rockstar has also revealed a bunch of other popular musicians for the upcoming DLC. This includes Dr. Dre's longtime protege and partner Snoop Dogg, along with Busta Rhymes and Anderson .Paak. A new song ETA, heard in the trailer for the DLC, features all three of these artists. The song also has Anderson .Paak making a virtual appearance.

There are also a bunch of other musicians who have been credited for the track. DJ Pooh will also be reappearing as part of story missions for the DLC.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Contract Update for GTA Online arrives on December 15.

Edited by Saman