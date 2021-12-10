When is GTA Online: The Contract DLC coming out? Release date, key features and more

GTA Online is about to get an update this month called The Contract. It is a story-based DLC that features Story Mode characters Franklin Clinton and Lamar Davis, as well as real-life musicians Dr. Dre and DJ Pooh. The official release date is set to be December 15, although Rockstar hasn't released the timings yet.

However, if judging by the timing pattern of past updates, the DLC will be arriving at around 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time) across all regions.

GTA Online The Contract update: Major highlights and other details that players should know about

The Contract is the 40th major update to be released in GTA Online in the 8-year-old history of the game. This is the first time that Franklin has been featured in the game, and he looks visibly distinct from his last appearance in GTA 5. Here are some of the major highlights for this upcoming DLC.

New characters

Franklin Clinton - One of the three main protagonists in GTA 5, Franklin now runs an agency called F. Clinton and Partner. The agency is dedicated to serving Vinewood's richest in their unique problems, and the story missions are based around it. Fans have reacted well to the announcement of his inclusion.

- One of the three main protagonists in GTA 5, Franklin now runs an agency called F. Clinton and Partner. The agency is dedicated to serving Vinewood's richest in their unique problems, and the story missions are based around it. Fans have reacted well to the announcement of his inclusion. Chop the Dog - Lamar Davis' canine companion Chop seems to have aged considerably between GTA 5 and Online. As with Franklin's inclusion in the game, fans have also been delighted at meeting Chop once again after almost a decade.

- Lamar Davis' canine companion Chop seems to have aged considerably between GTA 5 and Online. As with Franklin's inclusion in the game, fans have also been delighted at meeting Chop once again after almost a decade. Imani - The only description that Rockstar has provided about Imani is that she is an expert hacker. More details could come out in the coming days, or until after the update is launched.

- The only description that Rockstar has provided about Imani is that she is an expert hacker. More details could come out in the coming days, or until after the update is launched. Anderson .Paak - Brandon Paak Anderson is the latest musician to be making a cameo appearance in GTA Online. He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and drummer who can be sighted in the trailer.

Recurring characters

Lamar Davis - Lamar Davis is a familiar face in GTA Online who is in fact the first character that the Online protagonist meets. He will be assisting players with the story missions in The Contract DLC.

- Lamar Davis is a familiar face in GTA Online who is in fact the first character that the Online protagonist meets. He will be assisting players with the story missions in The Contract DLC. Dr. Dre - Dr. Dre is reappearing in GTA Online to promote his latest music through the game. The story follows him losing his mobile phone with all the tracks in it, which Franklin sends the player to retrieve.

- Dr. Dre is reappearing in GTA Online to promote his latest music through the game. The story follows him losing his mobile phone with all the tracks in it, which Franklin sends the player to retrieve. DJ Pooh - DJ Pooh is also returning for his cameo since The Cayo Perico Heist DLC last year. He sets up Dr. Dre as a client for Franklin's Agency.

New songs and a radio station

GTANet @GTANet

The #GTAOnline : The Contract trailer contains a yet unreleased collaboration song with @DrDre, @SnoopDogg @BustaRhymes and @AndersonPaak

Dr. Dre's appearance in the game is to promote his upcoming music, which GTA Online players will be getting exclusive early access to. The soundtrack might be incorporated in a new radio station that Rockstar hasn't named yet.

New weapons and vehicles

Stun gun - The stun gun is an existing weapon in GTA Online that will now be made fully available just like every other purchasable weapon.

- The stun gun is an existing weapon in GTA Online that will now be made fully available just like every other purchasable weapon. Compact EMP Launcher - As its name suggests, the Compact EMP Launcher seems to be a futuristic EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon that looks like a pistol.

- As its name suggests, the Compact EMP Launcher seems to be a futuristic EMP (electromagnetic pulse) weapon that looks like a pistol. Several new vehicles are expected to be included with the update, two of which have already been revealed - the Dewbauchee Champion and the Enus Jubilee.

New Properties

Tez2 @TezFunz2

1- The new garage space has 20 slots.

2- New vehicle workshop as an upgrade to the Agency, separate from the Armory. Info from @alloc8or regarding #GTAOnline new update,1- The new garage space has 20 slots.2- New vehicle workshop as an upgrade to the Agency, separate from the Armory. Info from @alloc8or regarding #GTAOnline new update,1- The new garage space has 20 slots.2- New vehicle workshop as an upgrade to the Agency, separate from the Armory.

The Agency will be the latest purchasable property in the game, which will provide opportunities for the story missions as well as several side-missions. It will feature upgrades such as a Vehicle Workshop and an Armory.

