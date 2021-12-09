GTA Online The Contract DLC release date for all regions revealed

Rockstar is about to release another new GTA Online DLC this year called The Contract. This update will come out on December 15 across all regions and for all supported devices. This includes PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The new update is expected to follow the same release schedule as other major GTA Online DLCs.

As mentioned above, Rockstar has announced a December 15 release date for The Contract update in GTA Online. If the release timings are the same as most other updates, players should expect to get it around 9 AM and 10 AM UTC. Here's what this means for all major time zones:

USA:

Eastern Standard Time (EST) - 4:00-5:00 AM (New York)

Central Standard Time (CST) - 3:00-4:00 AM (Chicago)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) - 2:00-3:00 AM (Mexico City)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) - 1:00-2:00 AM (Los Angeles)

Europe:

West European Summer Time (WEST) - 10:00-11:00 AM (London)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 9:00-10:00 AM (Paris)

East European Summer Time (EEST) - 12:00-1:00 AM (Moscow)

India:

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 2:30-3:30 PM (New Delhi)

Brazil:

Brasilia Time (BRT) - 6:00-7:00 AM (Sao Paulo)

Australasia:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) - 5:00-6:00 PM (Perth)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) - 8:00-9:00 PM (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) - 9:00-10:00 PM (Wellington)

Japan:

Japan Standard Time (JST) - 6:00-7:00 PM (Tokyo)

Note: The above listed times are merely speculation based on previous update release timings.

The Contract DLC - other details

The Contract DLC for GTA Online is primarily focused on Franklin Clinton's firm, F. Clinton and Partner. It is supposed to be a unique agency that offers its services to the Vinewood elite. These services usually include their unique ability to solve morally dubious problems without dirtying their client's hands.

According to reports, the Agency is supposed to be a purchasable property although this hasn't been officially confirmed yet. The storyline of the DLC features Dr. Dre losing his mobile phone that contains his upcoming music. Players will have to retrieve this particular phone, which will take them on a journey through San Andreas.

The Contract comes with several characters as well as features. Apart from Franklin and Dr. Dre, The Contract also features Lamar, Chop, and a new character called Imani. The update also comes with unique new weapons and vehicles, and Rockstar will be revealing more in the coming days.

Edited by Danyal Arabi