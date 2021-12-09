GTA Online The Contract DLC confirmed characters and features

The Contract is the name of Rockstar's latest GTA Online update, and it features several well-known characters. Dr. Dre is back to promote his new music, which is being highlighted through the new update's story missions.

Meanwhile, Franklin's first appearance in GTA Online has been greeted with excitement. This article explores the characters and features that have been revealed so far for The Contract DLC in GTA Online.

The Contract update for GTA Online: All characters and features revealed

Rockstar has revealed some of the major characters who will be playing a part in The Contract DLC for GTA Online. They are:

Franklin Clinton

Lamar Davis

Chop the Dog

Imani

DJ Pooh

Dr. Dre

Franklin Clinton, as most GTA players are obviously aware of, is one of the three playable protagonists in GTA 5. This is the first time that he's making an appearance in the multiplayer variant of the game, and he looks a bit different. Since the events of the single-player story mode that took place in 2013, Franklin has been making his moves in Los Santos.

He is now 33 years old, and runs an agency that caters to the high-society elite of Vinewood. This is where the player's paths cross with him, as Franklin employs them for his agency, F. Clinton and Partner. The player will be assisted on their missions by Lamar Davis, who has been a longtime contact in the game.

With Franklin and Lamar comes Chop the Dog, who also seems quite old now, with his pelt being visibly different in appearance. Chop's role in the game is currently unknown, so it's unclear whether he'll be assisting players or if he's just there for the sake of nostalgia. Nonetheless, players have reacted positively to Franklin and Chop's inclusion in the update.

DJ Pooh, whose real name is Mark Jordan, is a record producer, voice actor, rapper, actor, screenwriter, and film director from the United States. He appears as a Radio DJ for West Coast Classics in GTA 5 and its online variant. He has previously appeared in The Cayo Perico Heist update as himself, and is now returning to The Contract DLC.

The storyline of The Contract revolves around Dr. Dre. He has lost his mobile phone, which contains his exclusive new tracks and Franklin sends the player to find it. Dr. Dre is also making his second appearance since The Cayo Perico Heist. A new character called Imani is also making an appearance and has simply been described as an expert hacker.

New Features

Since the update comes with new music, it is also introducing a new radio station, the details of which haven't been revealed yet. Besides, there is reportedly a new property called the Agency, where the story missions take place alongside other optional side-missions. The update also features unique weaponry and vehicles, which is to be expected from a GTA Online update.

