5 things fans learned from new GTA Online: The Contract trailer

The release of the trailer for GTA Online's The Contract update has stirred up plenty of excitement in the community. This update is going to add many interesting features, such as new vehicles, weapons, as well as some of the characters from the story mode of GTA 5.

The update will also feature new missions in GTA Online including a cameo from one of the biggest names in hip hop. This article breaks down everything that will be added to GTA Online with the new upcoming update.

5 things fans learned from the trailer of GTA Online: The Contract update

5) Lamar Davis will be a part of the update

Lamar Davis will return, in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lamar Davis is one of the fan favorite characters from GTA 5. Many remember him for his iconic yee-yee haircut cutscene with Franklin. The trailer shows that Lamar will play a big role in the new GTA Online update, and he will once again link up with Franklin. Understandably, fans are excited about this and can't wait to see him return to the franchise in a major role.

4) The game will have a cameo from Anderson .Paak

Brandon Paak Anderson will be introduced as a new in-game character.

The trailer showcased a clip of hip hop artist Brandon Paak Anderson in GTA Online, known for O.B.E. Vol. 1 and Venice. The Grammy-nominated artist has no previous history with the franchise, so fans can't wait to see such a well-known rapper/hip hop artist introduced as a new in-game character.

3) The game will feature Dr Dre

Dr Dre in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest takeaways from the GTA Online The Contract trailer is that Dr Dre will be a character in the new update, rapping alongside other artists. Dr Dre will also be assigning new missions added by the Agency. The game will also be a platform for Dr Dre to release new music and it will be the first time that such a thing will be done in GTA Online.

2) Franklin will be making a comeback

Franklin in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

One thing many fans can't wait to see is the return of GTA 5 story mode character Franklin, eight years after the game was first released. The best part about it is that Rockstar Games has managed to bring the character's original voice actor Shawn Fonteno back for the role.

1) The update will be out on December 15

Release date of GTA Online The Contract update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The biggest news that the trailer gives out is the fact that the update will be released on December 15, 2021. The trailer was released on December 8, 2021 and the update is set to go live on December 15 with all new features and missions included. This will be a shot at redemption for Rockstar Games after all the flak the company faced for GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

