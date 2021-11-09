How good is the Übermacht Cypher in GTA Online?

Out of all the sports cars in GTA Online, the Übermacht Cypher carves its own particular niche.

GTA Online introduced the Übermacht Cypher as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. At first glance, it seems like a reliable sports car. However, the Cypher also has to compete with other vehicles. Los Santos Tuners bought many great ones into the fold, particularly the Karin Calico GTF.

The Übermacht Cypher has its use for a GTA Online sports car. Of course, there is a learning curve that players need to overcome. This article will try to provide a fair assessment for the Cypher.

GTA Online: Assessing the Übermacht Cypher

Players will need to fully upgrade the Übermacht Cypher. Doing so will bring them the best results in GTA Online. This article will take a look at the Übermacht Cypher before they buy it.

Performance and price

Sadly, this is one of the slower vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. The Übermacht Cypher only reaches 113.50 miles per hour, according to Broughy1332. Sports cars are meant to be fast, yet the Cypher fails to meet those expectations. There are plenty of faster vehicles in GTA Online.

Of course, that doesn't mean the vehicle is bad. The Cypher controls itself well in tight corners and offers really good handling for a sports car. However, it does have problems on bumpy roads and tight corners. It's easy to spin out of control when drifting, so players need to slow down.

The Cypher only costs $1,550,000 at Legendary Motorsport. GTA Online players can also get it at the trade price of $1,162,500. They can unlock this trade price by improving their Car Reputation, which can be done at the LS Car Meet. The trade price makes the Cypher very accessible to players.

How it ranks in the Los Santos Tuners update

The Übermacht Cypher falls somewhere in the middle. Its top speed is relatively slower than other vehicles from Los Santos Tuners. However, it can go slightly faster with low grip tires. Players need to fully upgrade this vehicle if they want the best performance. Otherwise, they will definitely be left in the dust.

Predictably, the Cypher was never going to outspeed the Calico GTF. At the very least, it does catch up to the Sultan RS Classic and Emperor Vectre. Everything about this vehicle is rather decent by GTA Online standards. It just doesn't match up with the top contenders of its class.

Final verdict

GTA Online players should not buy the Übermacht Cypher at full price. $1,550,000 is a lot of money to spend, especially with better alternatives. That is enough to buy the Calico GTF at trade price. One should always look for the best value in their vehicles.

If players really want this vehicle, they should just get it at the trade price. That is the only justifiable way to purchase the Cypher. There are simply too many good sports cars on the market.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

