Why GTA Online's Karin Calico GTF is one of the strongest Los Santos Tuners cars yet

GTA Online's Los Santos Tuners update released to a lot of fanfare in late July. A win for GTA Online car enthusiasts, the update brought new races, missions, events and cars for players to experience. One of the vehicles that particularly stood out was the Karin Calico GTF, a two-door coupe that has been winning hearts. But what exactly makes the Karin Calico GTF so special? Here's a deep dive into the workings of the Calico GTF and what makes it a top performer.

Everything players need to know about the Karin Calico GTF in GTA Online

“Ah, the 90's. Out of a chaotic fusion of grunge, dial-up, thirdwave feminism and feature-length porn came the Karin Calico GTF, a car that took a little bit of everything and made something new: muscle heritage, rally chops, street racer cred. Looks like it's time to drop the sticky VHS and curtain your hair, homeskillet: you've got some homework to do.”

— Southern San Andreas Super Autos description.

Based off of the 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205 from real life, the Karin Calico GTF pays homage to one of Toyota's iconic rides from the '90s. Much like all the other cars included in the update, it features a brand new type of tire called "Low Grip Tires". These tires are low on traction and high on wheelspin, allowing players to pull off some skids they otherwise wouldn't be able to.

The Calico GTF, however, is strange to drift with as it sports an All-Wheel Drivetrain. This normally wouldn't be an issue if the car had more power, however, the Calico GTF is just under what players need to power over the throttle in tight corners.

In a straight line, however, the Calico GTF is a strong contender that manages to keep within a second of GTA Online's reigning champ, the Ocelot Pariah. The Calico GTF posts an impressive top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) as well.

Weighing in at 1,448 kg, the vehicle features a 5-speed transmission and will set players back GTA $1,995,000 or GTA $1,496,250 at its 'Trade Price'. The Calico GTF is one of the most balanced cars in GTA Online and provides a lot of value to players for its price.

Also Read: What was the best car released as part of the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

Edited by Sabine Algur