5 best cars to buy after the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update

The Los Santos Tuners update Introduced a number of new additions to GTA Online, including 10 brand new vehicles.

Top-end, luxury vehicles have always been a huge part of GTA Online. The game would hardly have been as successful as it is had it not been for all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding to it.

The Los Santos Tuners update brought not one but 10 new cars to GTA Online. This article talks about 5 vehicles that make it to the top.

GTA Online: 5 best cars to buy after the Los Santos Tuners update

#1 Karin Calico GTF

According to stats, the Karin Calico GTF is the fastest car in the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online. That easily makes it one of the best in the game. The GTF also boasts butter-smooth handling and excellent acceleration.

Its traction is beyond impressive and the overall performance is worth all the buzz. It can be purchased for $1,995,000 in GTA Online.

#2 Annis Remus

Annis Remus is the second fastest vehicle in GTA Online. Players can win it by completing the Prize Ride Challenge in the Car Meet Area. Luckily, that's not the only way to acquire Remus.

Players can also purchase it from Southern S.A. Super Autos store for $1,370,000. The Remus has superb handling and is simply one of the best vehicles in the Los Santos Tuners update in GTA Online.

#3 Karin Futo GTX

Another great vehicle that needs no introduction in GTA Online. The GTX is one of the most popular vehicles in the Los Santos Update in GTA Online. Based on the 1983-1987 Toyota Sprinter Trueno AE86, the Futo GTX makes a great case for itself.

Like its base version, the Futo GTX performs extremely well and boasts excellent acceleration and top speed. Its butter-smooth handling barely seems to require any input and the added features, pop-up headlights and the hatchback roofline, make it all the more exciting.

#4 Vapid Dominator GTT

The Dominator GTT is simply a must have. Unparalleled in performance as well as looks, it makes for one heck of a ride in GTA Online.

The GTT boasts quick acceleration, smooth handling and excellent top speed. Combined with the buzz surrounding the update, it makes for an absolute must-have.

#5 Obey Tailgater

The Obey Tailgater S is all the rage right now and will probably be so for the foreseeable future. Like its base version, it's one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online and always makes a great case for itself.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul