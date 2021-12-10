Why the new GTA Online story DLC is likely to increase the game’s popularity

GTA Online has been Rockstar Games' most famous title since the year of its release. Eight years on, it is still one of the most-played and most-streamed games. The game sold 155 million units overall and with the latest update, the number is still increasing.

The last feature update was released in July 2021. Players had since been waiting for an update in which Rockstar Games would add new missions and features. On December 8, the trailer for The Contract update was released.

The Contract update in GTA Online features Dr. Dre, drawing the attention of hip-hop fans

Rockstar Games' latest update, The Contract, will have many exciting features and a few characters from the storyline of GTA 5 will return. Rockstar Games is collaborating with hip-hop legend Dr Dre for the same. He will feature in the game as an NPC and plans on releasing new music within GTA Online.

Such a collaboration has never been seen in any GTA game. The update will also bring back characters like Franklin, Lamar Davis and Chop. Many fans are eager to see how Franklin has grown ever since the story arc ended.

The introduction of storied characters will recall many players who stopped playing the game when story mode ended. Although GTA Online has always been popular, the arrival of musicians in the game will bring in more players who are hip-hop fans and new to the GTA title.

In the trailer, players get to hear Anderson Paak on a track with Dr. Dre. This is a fresh collaboration exclusive to the game. The new album by Dr. Dre is said to have been released within GTA Online. Rockstar Games expects many new players to flock to the game to experience this major development. The addition of many more features, such as the Agency, new cars and weapons, will also attract more players to try the game.

The Contract update in GTA Online will bring players many new experiences, in the hopes of attracting new fans after the controversial release of GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Edited by Sabine Algur