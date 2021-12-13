GTA Online: The Contract DLC confirmed release date for all regions

After a long wait, GTA Online is finally getting another major update this year. It has been named The Contract, and it's coming out on December 15 for all regions across the globe. The expected timings are around 4:00 AM to 5:00 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time), which is the usual time of a DLC release for GTA Online.

This article explores the timings in further detail, covering the expected release times of different time zones.

Release date and time for The Contract DLC in GTA Online across the globe

Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 In the years since he and his accomplices knocked over the Union Depository, Los Santos hustler Franklin Clinton has been making moves of his own.Introducing The Contract, a new GTA Online story coming December 15 — featuring Dr. Dre, new music and more: rsg.ms/100b326 https://t.co/KNk96P1Osc

Here's what the expected release timings are across the world:

USA:

Eastern Standard Time (EST) : 4.00 to 5.00 A.M. (New York)

Central Standard Time (CST) : 3.00 to 4.00 A.M. (Chicago)

Mountain Standard Time (MST) : 2.00 to 3.00 A.M. (Mexico City)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : 1.00-2.00 to A.M. (Los Angeles)

Europe:

West European Summer Time (WEST) : 10.00 to11.00 A.M. (London)

Central European Summer Time (CEST) : 9.00 to 10.00 A.M. (Paris)

East European Summer Time (EEST) : 12.00 to 1.00 A.M. (Moscow)

Australasia:

Australian Western Standard Time (AWST) : 5.00 to 6.00 P.M. (Perth)

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) : 8.00 to 9.00 P.M. (Sydney)

New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) : 9.00 to 10.00 P.M. (Wellington)

Japan:

Japan Standard Time (JST) : 6.00 to 7.00 P.M. (Tokyo)

India:

Indian Standard Time (IST) : 2.30 to 3.30 P.M. (New Delhi)

Brazil:

Brasilia Time (BRT) : 6.00 to 7.00 A.M. (Sao Paulo)

GTA Online players should be aware that these times are merely estimates based on previous update releases, and the actual release times may vary. However, the release date has been confirmed to be December 15, as Rockstar themselves have announced it. The DLC will be released at the same time across the world, which could mean that some countries will receive it on December 16.

The Contract DLC for GTA Online features a host of rappers like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Busta Rhymes, Anderson .Paak, DJ Pooh, and more.

GTA 5's protagonist Franklin Clinton will be making his first appearance on GTA Online with this DLC. The story missions are, in fact, entirely focused around Franklin's Agency, which provides special services to the Los Santos elite.

This Agency building is supposedly a purchasable property, and the update also contains new weapons and vehicles.

