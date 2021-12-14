5 reasons to try out GTA Online in December 2021 

There are countless reasons why GTA fans should try out GTA Online this December. Christmas is coming soon, and GTA Online has quite the festive seasonal spirit.

Further, this year, Rockstar Games is introducing possibly its most highly anticipated DLC to date. The Contract DLC goes live tomorrow and the GTA community can't wait.

This article will outline 5 reasons why everyone should be trying GTA Online in December 2021.

This December is the best time ever to join GTA Online

The December DLCs over the past few years have been great, but this year Rockstar Games promises more than ever, and fans could not be more excited.

1) The Contract DLC

December 2021 sees possibly the biggest DLC update since the release of GTA Online. Anybody who has not yet experienced the incredible GTA Online universe should join right now.

The new DLC is going to reintroduce Franklin from GTA 5 story mode. Alongside this, Dr. Dre and numerous other music artists will feature in The Contract as well.

2) New music from Dr. Dre and more

It was recently confirmed that Dr. Dre will bring with him a new host of celebrity artists and music to GTA Online. Along with these new features, a brand new radio station is being added, and West Coast Classics and Radio Los Santos will receive new updates.

3) Catching up with Franklin

It has been years since GTA fans saw Franklin. Thankfully, this December, the community will be reunited with one of their favorite protagonists in the entire game.

GTA Online players can't wait to take part in the new Contract DLC with Franklin and his new friends. They are also looking forward to seeing everything that he has accomplished over the past few years in Los Santos.

4) Getting in the festive season

Every year in GTA Online, players are given festive gifts for the Christmas season. This year is no different and the Rockstar gift bag is bursting with some superb new content.

Players and fans will be getting into the festive mood by playing in the snow and marveling at all of the christmas trees and decorations all around Los Santos. Not to mention there are sure to be some festive-themed challenges and bonuses to look forward to.

5) Snow

GTA Online fans love the snow, plain and simple. Who in their right mind doesn't, for that matter? Rockstar Games will once again be outdoing itself with snowfall, snowstorms, snowmen and snowballs in this year's Christmas DLC. And GTA Online fans could not be happier.

Everyone will be gearing up in their warmest clothes to take to the streets of Los Santos for a big snowball war in no-time.

