How to pick up and throw snowballs in GTA Online's Holiday update 2020?

The holiday season is now underway in proper full swing in GTA Online as Los Santos is covered under a healthy layer of snow. While snow isn't really conducive to a smooth driving experience, it certainly makes for a nice change of scenery.

However, in case players aren't exactly too fond of the snowy aesthetic that dominates Los Santos this time of the year, they can take a trip down to Cayo Perico.

With GTA Online's newest Heist, players can take in the warm, tropical sights of Cayo Perico and take part in the game's biggest Heist yet.

For those who enjoy the snow, there is still plenty to do in Los Santos as GTA Online essentially turns the whole city into a playground for snowball fights.

While it certainly is quite a step-down from the usual missile and assault rifle barrage that is commonplace in GTA Online, it can still be a lot of fun.

Picking up and throwing snowballs in GTA Online's Holiday update 2020

To throw snowballs in GTA Online, the player must first be standing in snow and get completely rid of weapons.

This means the player must stand unarmed in the snow to be able to pick up snowballs, which might put them in the crosshairs of other players looking only to cause trouble.

However, if the player can manage to come out unscathed, simply press the right button on the D-Pad (PS4)/same goes for the Xbox One as well. On PC, the player must press the "G" button (Default) in order to pick up snowballs.

At any given time, players can store up to nine snowballs in their Inventory in GTA Online. To throw a snowball, simply open the Weapon Wheel and scroll over to Snowballs.

Once equipped, simply aim and throw using the triggers or the Mouse buttons like players would with a normal throwable weapon like a Grenade or Molotov.

