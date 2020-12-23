GTA Online Weekly Update 12/22: Podium Car, Double RP and Cash, and more

GTA Online's latest weekly update is now live, and it brings some exciting new elements to the game.

If players needed any more reason to get back into GTA Online during the holiday season, Rockstar has just dropped some new vehicles in the game.

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC has dominated the headlines surrounding GTA for the last couple of months, and it looks like the title update has lived up to the billing.

Players were concerned that Rockstar wouldn't actually be giving out free rewards and holiday bonuses, seeing how exceptionally big the latest title update is. However, much to the fans' delight, GTA Online will be celebrating the holiday season with quite a few gifts under the tree.

A couple of new cars have made their way into the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist, and fans are chuffed at the prospect of bagging one of them for free.

New content, returning content, and log-in bonuses in GTA Online Weekly Update 12/22

Credits: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, u/jazzeeen on r/gtaonline

New Content:

Podium Car: Tyrus

Dinka Veto Modern $995,000

Grotti Itali RSX $2,598,750

Grotti Brioso 300, $457,000 (currently Free)

Still Slipping Los Santos now available islandwide

Returning Content:

Christmas horns

Christmas clothing

Snow

Firework Launcher

Log-in Bonuses:

Festive Mask

Red Bleeder Sweater

Green Cluckin Bell Sweater

Celebrate the holidays in GTA Online this week with a free Grotti Brioso 300, compliments of Southern San Andreas Super Autos.



Plus, there's an assortment of seasonal gifts and a fresh blanket of snow covering the landscape: https://t.co/x7SvYHDl5Q pic.twitter.com/m9uByRqCrh — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 22, 2020

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

In and Out

Discounted Content:

Pegassi Tempesta $797,400

Pfister Comet SR $687,000

Ocelot Penetrator $528,000

Blazer Aqua $1,320,000/$792,000

Rocket Voltic $2,880,000/$1,728,000

Offices, 40% Discount

Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

Tongva Valley, Par Time of 00.58.50

Video Guide

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00

Video Guide

Premium Race:

Down the Drain

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

Nightshark, 80% Discount

Progen Itali GTB, 80% Discount

Progen Itali GTB Custom, 80% Discount

Sonar Station Upgrade for Kosatka, Free

Sentinel Classic, Free

The Itali RSX

Grotti’s newest sports car is looking better than ever, and for all the sleek bodywork and elegant detail it’s got even more going on under the hood.



Visit Legendary Motorsport in GTA Online to pick up the Itali RSX today.https://t.co/fypDjZIxNR pic.twitter.com/HWCCWYwRV5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) December 22, 2020

One of the newer vehicles to make it to GTA Online, the Itali RSX is available in the Legendary Motorsports website for $3,465,000. In case players have the Trade Price unlocked, they can buy one for themselves for $2,598,750.

