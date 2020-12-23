Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

GTA Online Weekly Update 12/22: Podium Car, Double RP and Cash, and more

Image via Rockstar Games
Image via Rockstar Games
Rahul Bhushan
ANALYST
Modified 23 Dec 2020, 12:30 IST
Feature
Advertisement

GTA Online's latest weekly update is now live, and it brings some exciting new elements to the game.

If players needed any more reason to get back into GTA Online during the holiday season, Rockstar has just dropped some new vehicles in the game.

The Cayo Perico Heist DLC has dominated the headlines surrounding GTA for the last couple of months, and it looks like the title update has lived up to the billing.

Players were concerned that Rockstar wouldn't actually be giving out free rewards and holiday bonuses, seeing how exceptionally big the latest title update is. However, much to the fans' delight, GTA Online will be celebrating the holiday season with quite a few gifts under the tree.

A couple of new cars have made their way into the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist, and fans are chuffed at the prospect of bagging one of them for free.

New content, returning content, and log-in bonuses in GTA Online Weekly Update 12/22

Credits: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, u/jazzeeen on r/gtaonline

Advertisement

New Content:

  • Podium Car: Tyrus
  • Dinka Veto Modern $995,000
  • Grotti Itali RSX $2,598,750
  • Grotti Brioso 300, $457,000 (currently Free)
  • Still Slipping Los Santos now available islandwide

Returning Content:

  • Christmas horns
  • Christmas clothing
  • Snow
  • Firework Launcher

Log-in Bonuses:

  • Festive Mask
  • Red Bleeder Sweater
  • Green Cluckin Bell Sweater

Double GTA$ and RP Activities:

  • In and Out

Discounted Content:

  • Pegassi Tempesta $797,400
  • Pfister Comet SR $687,000
  • Ocelot Penetrator $528,000
  • Blazer Aqua $1,320,000/$792,000
  • Rocket Voltic $2,880,000/$1,728,000
  • Offices, 40% Discount
  • Office Renovations, 40% Discount

Time Trial:

RC Bandito Time Trial:

Premium Race:

  • Down the Drain

Twitch Prime Bonuses:

  • Nightshark, 80% Discount
  • Progen Itali GTB, 80% Discount
  • Progen Itali GTB Custom, 80% Discount
  • Sonar Station Upgrade for Kosatka, Free
  • Sentinel Classic, Free

The Itali RSX

Advertisement

One of the newer vehicles to make it to GTA Online, the Itali RSX is available in the Legendary Motorsports website for $3,465,000. In case players have the Trade Price unlocked, they can buy one for themselves for $2,598,750.

Also read: Rockstar Games' PlayStation exclusive that never got released

Published 23 Dec 2020, 12:24 IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी