GTA Online Weekly Update 12/22: Podium Car, Double RP and Cash, and more

GTA Online's latest weekly update is now live, and it brings some exciting new elements to the game.
If players needed any more reason to get back into GTA Online during the holiday season, Rockstar has just dropped some new vehicles in the game.
The Cayo Perico Heist DLC has dominated the headlines surrounding GTA for the last couple of months, and it looks like the title update has lived up to the billing.
Players were concerned that Rockstar wouldn't actually be giving out free rewards and holiday bonuses, seeing how exceptionally big the latest title update is. However, much to the fans' delight, GTA Online will be celebrating the holiday season with quite a few gifts under the tree.
A couple of new cars have made their way into the game as part of the Cayo Perico Heist, and fans are chuffed at the prospect of bagging one of them for free.
New content, returning content, and log-in bonuses in GTA Online Weekly Update 12/22
Credits: u/Call_Me_Tsuikyit, u/jazzeeen on r/gtaonline
New Content:
- Podium Car: Tyrus
- Dinka Veto Modern $995,000
- Grotti Itali RSX $2,598,750
- Grotti Brioso 300, $457,000 (currently Free)
- Still Slipping Los Santos now available islandwide
Returning Content:
- Christmas horns
- Christmas clothing
- Snow
- Firework Launcher
Log-in Bonuses:
- Festive Mask
- Red Bleeder Sweater
- Green Cluckin Bell Sweater
Double GTA$ and RP Activities:
- In and Out
Discounted Content:
- Pegassi Tempesta $797,400
- Pfister Comet SR $687,000
- Ocelot Penetrator $528,000
- Blazer Aqua $1,320,000/$792,000
- Rocket Voltic $2,880,000/$1,728,000
- Offices, 40% Discount
- Office Renovations, 40% Discount
Time Trial:
- Tongva Valley, Par Time of 00.58.50
- Video Guide
RC Bandito Time Trial:
- Power Station, Par Time of 01:45.00
- Video Guide
Premium Race:
- Down the Drain
Twitch Prime Bonuses:
- Nightshark, 80% Discount
- Progen Itali GTB, 80% Discount
- Progen Itali GTB Custom, 80% Discount
- Sonar Station Upgrade for Kosatka, Free
- Sentinel Classic, Free
The Itali RSX
One of the newer vehicles to make it to GTA Online, the Itali RSX is available in the Legendary Motorsports website for $3,465,000. In case players have the Trade Price unlocked, they can buy one for themselves for $2,598,750.
Published 23 Dec 2020, 12:24 IST