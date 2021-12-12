Top 5 most popular music artists that feature in GTA Online

GTA Online is becoming more and more impressive by adding celebrity actors and music artists to the game. To date, there have been a number of popular music artists that have been featured.

GTA fans are keenly aware of the biggest names to be added to the game. Fans often speculate on who they might next see with the new music-based DLC on its way.

Famous artists players remember fondly in GTA Online

1) Dr. Dre

Dr. Dre is undoubtedly the most famous music artist in GTA Online. Since players first saw him appear on the Cayo Perico DLC last year, they have been waiting to see when and how he will return.

Fans can't wait to help out Dr. Dre and Franklin in the new December DLC in a few days, as well as hear his new music exclusively on GTA Online.

2) DJ Pooh

Not only do DJ Pooh and Dr. Dre work together in real life, but their business has now expanded to Los Santos. DJ Pooh can also be heard as the West Coast Classics radio host in GTA 5.

The GTA Online community is very excited to hear about DJ Pooh's involvement in the new DLC.

3) Kenny Loggins

Kenny Loggins is the host of Los Santos Rock Radio and is the biggest rock star to appear on GTA Online. All players enjoy Loggins as the game's radio host and some even remember a few of his hit songs.

Kenny Loggins is the most famous music artist for GTA fans who are rock and roll lovers. First rising to fame in 1970, Loggins has done very well to become a favorite radio DJ in Los Santos.

4) Moodymann

Kenny Dixon Jr., aka Moodyman, is a famous American record producer. He has had many hit dance songs in the USA and is the proud owner of two record labels; Mahogani Music and KDJ Records.

It made sense when Moodyman joined GTA Online after the Music Locker was introduced in last year's DLC. He is one of the most famous music artists in GTA Online as he becomes more critical in handing out music missions to players.

5) The Blessed Madonna

Another famous and popular DJ to play at the Music Locker in GTA Online, The Blessed Madonna, traveled from her home in Belgium to rock the turntables in Los Santos.

Fans of the music artist may have known her by the name Black Madonna, which she has since changed. She is most famous as a European dance music DJ.

