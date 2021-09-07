What are the DJ Missions in GTA Online? All you need to know

Rockstar games is constantly updating GTA Online with new missions. Some of these missions unlock special items in the game.

During the release of the Cayo Perico update for GTA Online, Rockstar added a number of new tracks to the game's music library.

Along with the new tracks, there were seven new free-roam missions that players could complete for rewards. Each of the missions were assigned by one of three DJs that were introduced with the update.

All you need to know about the GTA Online DJ missions

DJ missions in GTA Online are assigned to the players by Moodymann, Palms Trax and Keinemusik.

Each of these missions will start during free-roam, when players will receive a text from Tom Connors or English Dave asking them to start the missions. Players need to be a CEO or a VIP in order to trigger the missions. There is a cooldown of eight hours for players to be able to start another mission once they have completed one.

Palms Trax

In order to trigger the Palms Trax mission in GTA Online, players need to own a penthouse at the Diamond Casino. Once the players purchase the penthouse, Tom Connors will text them regarding a job to help out an ultra-high-profile VIP. This VIP is none other than DJ Palms Trax.

The DJ has two free-roam quests for the players, and completing the quests will reward them with 25k Diamond Casino chips to complete the first mission. Players will receive another 25k Diamond Casino chips and a Palms Trax Tee for completing the second mission.

Palm Trax has two missions that players can complete. For the first mission, players need to collect the Champagne Truck for him and deliver it to the Music Locker. In the second mission, players need to take some DJ equipment and bring it back to the DJ.

Moodymann

In order to trigger the Moodymann mission, players need to own a penthouse at the Diamond Casino in GTA Online. Once the players purchase the penthouse, Tom Connors will text them regarding a job to help out an ultra-high-profile VIP. The ultra-high-profile VIP this time is Moodymann.

Moodymann has two missions that players need to complete to earn the rewards. Players will receive 25k Casino chips and the Moodymann tee for completing one of the missions. Upon completing the second mission of Moodymann, players will receive another 25k Casino chips, access to the DJ booth when Moodymann is playing, and a $2.5 million trade price for the Italis RSX.

The two missions that players need to complete are collecting Moodymann's order and retrieving his stolen Itali RSX.

Keinemusik

Keinemusik's missions start when players receive a call from English Dave. Players need to complete a total of three missions to be able to earn a special reward in GTA Online.

To receive a call from English Dave, players need to complete the Cayo Perico heist at least once and register as a VIP/CEO in free-roam.

There are three missions that players need to complete, and one of the missions is to steal skate merchandise and bring it to Cayo Perico. For the second mission assigned by Keinemusik, players need to collect pizza from the pizza delivery boy. The last mission by Keinemusik requires players to collect five chakra stones from the hippies in the desert.

Once the player finishes all of Keinemusik's missions, they need to wait for English Dave to call them to claim the BF Weevil Car in GTA Online.

