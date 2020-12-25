How to get the BF Weevil for free in GTA Online

One of the biggest factors making GTA Online an enjoyable experience is the staggering number of cars. Players have plenty of ways to spend their money in the game, and vehicles will always remain a favourite of the community.

As an extension, it feels that much better to be handed a free car in GTA Online, even one that requires quite a bit of work. The new title update in the game, Cayo Perico Heist DLC, follows a drip-feed style of content drops, meaning more and more content becomes available in the game with each new week.

One of the newer cars part of this drip-feed is the BF Weevil, unlocked by completing a few requests from Keinemusic and English Dave.

How to unlock the BF Weevil in GTA Online?

To unlock the BF Weevil, players must have completed the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online as Leaders. English Dave will then call them up with a request from Keinemusic.

Dave will then call the player sporadically in GTA Online with three requests from the DJ. These cannot all be completed at once as the former calls in at long intervals.

After players have completed all three requests, they will recieve a call again from English Dave and will recieve his car as a bonus reward. The BF Weevil is no slouch when it comes to looks and is a great vehicle to own.

Advertisement

If players are looking to buy one instead of being handed one, it will set them back by $870,000, which is quite a large sum. Therefore, if they want to have a Weevil for Christmas in GTA Online, completing these small and simple missions is the better way to go.

How to unlock the BF Weevil in #GTAOnline (Keinemusik DJ Requests) https://t.co/2o5oxKcPBu pic.twitter.com/vUlwqUlSmq — GTA Series Videos (@GTASeries) December 23, 2020

Also read: Where is Paleto Bay?

In case players want to own another BF Weevil after getting this one for free, the Trade Price on the Weevil also gets unlocked after completing the requests.