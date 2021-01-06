GTA Online Keinemusik Mission Guide: Rewards and more details

As part of GTA Online's Cayo Perico update a bunch of real life artists have been added to the game, including the likes of Dr. Dre among Keinemusik and others.

As part of the new content and music added to the game, the game also tasks players with helping these artists with weekly missions, with this week's being Keinemusik. Here's what players need to do to complete these missions and the rewards that await them upon completion.

GTA Online Keinemusik Mission Guide

To trigger the Keinemusik missions, players must first complete the Cayo Perico Heist as leader. After successfully pulling the heist off, players must return to Los Santos where they will receive a call for English Dave. Another prerequisite is that players must be registered as a VIP or CEO in freemode to get these missions.

Once players finish the call, the first mission is to retrieve a Skate Merchandise van and transport it to Cayo Perico. Players can choose to take out the enemies near the van or sneakily hijack and take it to LSIA. After successfully completing the mission, players must wait 8 hours in real time until the next mission is available.

Image via GTA Series Videos on YouTube

Mission two requires players to bring on their best Peter Parker impression and deliver pizza all the way to Cayo Perico. This mission is pretty straightforward and involves no combat. After waiting another 8 hours, players are ready for the final Keinemusik mission.

Advertisement

Image via GTA Series Videos on YouTube

The third and final mission for Keinemusik tasks players with finding 5 chakra stones in San Andreas and taking them to Cayo Perico. Players must deal with a few enemies who will drop the chakra stones for players to collect and deliver at LSIA after losing the cops.

Players will soon receive a call from English Dave after completing the missions, where he leaves them a BF Weevil car that is valued at GTA$850,000 if bought from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Also Read: The Music Locker Nightclub in GTA Online 1.52 Update: All you need to know