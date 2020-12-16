The Music Locker Nightclub in GTA Online 1.52 Update: All you need to know

Rockstar has just dropped the largest update GTA Online has seen in its 7 year and counting life cycle.

Amongst all the new vehicles, clothes and the brand new heist, its easy to lose track some of the other content included in the "Cayo Perico" title update 1.52 for GTA Online.

The first piece of content players are exposed to is a cinematic as soon they log in to GTA Online after updating their game, introducing them to what "The Music Locker" is.

Also Read: GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist DLC: How to buy the Submarine HQ, price, features, and more

What is The Music Locker in GTA Online

Image via gtabase.com

"The Music Locker is underground in every possible way. It’s located directly underneath The Diamond Casino & Resort, for starters. It’s also preparing to be home to a new wave of world class DJs. If you’re ready to grab some drinks, grab a partner and dance the night away, The Music Locker is the place to go, with stunning visuals and an impeccable sound system ready to deliver basslines directly to your midsection." — Rockstar Newswire

The Music Locker is a brand new nightclub that is available in GTA Online after title update 1.52 that is situated below the Diamond Casino and Resort. Accessible from the Diamond Casino and Resort by all players, The Music Locker serves as the starting point for the Cayo Perico heist.

Players must make their way down to The Music Locker to meet Miguel Madrazo who gives them the details on the Cayo Perico heist, after which they're free to purchase their Kosatka submarine headquarters.

Advertisement

While all players can access The Music Locker, owners of a Master Penthouse will have exclusive access to table service in the club's VIP section.

The Music Locker also features brand new Resident DJs whose "likenesses" have been inserted into the game. Music group Keinemusik alongside artists Moodymann and Palms Trax are confirmed to have been included as Resident DJ's who will rotate weekly with their unique missions.

"Your connections in the hospitality industry may request assistance in making Moodymann’s stay in Los Santos as memorable as possible. If you take on this responsibility, you’re sure to be well compensated. Keep an eye on The Music Locker, the party continues to expand next week with new Resident DJs along with new missions for each." - Rockstar Newswire

Also Read: GTA Online 1.52 Update free car now available to all players