A chronological timeline of every game in the GTA series

The GTA series has been around for a long time; its chronological timeline spans multiple decades.

Rockstar Games took the series to different countries and time periods. Over the course of several years, the series has undergone radical shifts in tone. For example, GTA 4 captures the uneasy feelings of 2008, especially with the economic recession.

However, not every GTA title is set in the year its released. GTA San Andreas is a 2004 game, yet it takes place in 1992. This allows the chronological timeline to cover different time periods. From the 1960's to the present day, the GTA series has come a long way.

A chronological timeline of the GTA series

Keep in mind that the GTA series is separated into different continuities. There are three in total: the 2D, 3D, and HD Universes. This article will mainly cover the years in which these games are set. However, there will be clarification for each continuity. The current one is the HD Universe.

The 60's

The London expansion packs take place outside of the United States. This is the only time the series has done so. The following games are set in the 60's:

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

Rockstar draws inspiration from the likes of James Bond and Get Carter. Unsurprisingly, british culture has a strong influence in these games. The London expansion pack is part of the 2D Universe.

The 80's

Rockstar skipped a generation with the 70's. Regardless, they came back swinging with the 80's. These 3D Universe games are set in this era:

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (1984)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (1986)

This game introduced newer generations to the 80's. With a legendary soundtrack and colorful atmosphere, the Vice City games stand the test of time.

The 90's

Several of the 2D and 3D Universe games are set in the 90's, they all have a gritty feel to them. GTA San Andreas is the prime example of a 90's inspired game. It covers a wide range of relevant topics, such as West Coast rap and the Rodney King riots. Here are the games set in the 90's:

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (1992)

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (1998)

Grand Theft Auto 2 (potentially 1999)

It should be noted that GTA 2 is meant to be retrofuturistic. It's unknown where it stands in the chronological timeline. There are a few radio mentions of the new millennium, which is the only indicator that it takes place in the 90's.

The 00's and 10's

The series has now shifted in continuities. GTA 3 is the first game from the 3D Universe, yet it's the last from the chronological timeline. It captures the beginning of the new millennium. Meanwhile, GTA 4 captures the tail end of the decade. Here are the games set in this era:

Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2000)

Grand Theft Auto 3 (2001)

Grand Theft Auto 4 and its Expansion Packs (2008)

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013)

Grand Theft Auto: Online (2013 - Present)

Starting with GTA 4, every game has been set to the year it was released. Rockstar is yet to go back in time with newer games.

Present day

GTA Online is still ongoing. Originally, it was set in 2013 (before the events of GTA 5). The narrative has now shifted to current events, with each new update taking place in a specific year. For example, Los Santos Tuners is set in 2021. GTA Online is the only game in the series that fluctuates between years.

It remains to be seen when GTA 6 will take place.

