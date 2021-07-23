GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update received more players than any other update, confirms Rockstar Games

GTA Online recently received the Los Santos Tuners update, and it has been received with much popular approval. Rockstar has now confirmed that it is the most successful one yet.
Los Santos Tuners is an update themed around illegal street racing, and naturally, it comes with a wide range of new vehicles. Released on 20th July, it also contains several varied contents all connected with the main theme, such as the LS Car Meet and the Auto Shop property.
GTA Online players have been quite satisfied with this update, and its tuner-related content brought many racing fans to the game. The number of players has been so high that Rockstar took to Twitter to confirm this was the most popular update ever made.
Rockstar declares Los Santos Tuners as the update with the most number of players in GTA Online
Rockstar just tweeted thanking the GTA fan community for making Los Santos Tuners successful:
As a goodwill gesture, they have decided to gift $250,000 to every GTA Online player. This money will be credited to the accounts of the players who play the game between today and next Sunday (August 1, 2021) within 72 hours.
Fans expressed their satisfaction with the update by replying to this tweet:
GTA Online began resurging in 2020 due to lockdown and the free game giveaway by the Epic Games Store. After this sudden enthusiasm calmed down, the game began trending yet again in 2021, with popular Twitch streamers starting to play GTA 5 RP.
Just as many people expected its popularity to die down, Rockstar launched this year's summer update, and it blew everyone's minds.
The quality of this update is hard to criticize, although there are some minor complaints, like the characters being annoying. The cars, the new customization options, the Car Meet feature that fans have been demanding all prove how dedicated Rockstar is to creating a pleasant experience for GTA fans.