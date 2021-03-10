Without the seemingly annoying shadow of Lamar, Franklin would only have been one half of a circle in GTA 5. In a way, the former completes the latter and vice versa.

This article takes a look at some of the best Franklin and Lamar moments featured in GTA 5.

5 most hilarious Franklin and Lamar moments in GTA 5

#5 - "Employee of the month"

One of the reasons why players resonate with Lamar on a whole new level is his passion for seemingly inconsequential things - entitlements that shouldn't bother anyone on a philosophical level but still feel tremendously important, at least until the moment passes.

Lamar's love for the spotlight is evident from the way he flips out when he does not become the employee of the month. Who would have thought that someone whose life (and passion) depended on criminal activities, would let such a triviality get a rise out of them?

Not only is this scene one of the funniest "Franklin and Lamar" moments featured in GTA 5, but it's also incredibly memorable because everyone knows how being the "backdrop" in a situation feels like.

#4 A friend in need is a friend indeed:

In a world as fraught with death and violence as GTA 5, it's really refreshing to see two friends stick up for each other, even if they don't seem too eager about it.

When Lamar gets in trouble in the mission "Lamar Down," it's none other than Franklin who comes to his aid. Not only does Franklin save Lamar's life, but he also hands him a $50 note in hopes that he'll make a living out of something other than gangbanging.

The unsolicited criticism following the touching incident is one of the most hilarious scenes featured in GTA 5.

#3 Listen to the "dog instinct":

Lamar is often portrayed as a fairly reckless and impulsive character in GTA 5, but the scene where he tries to do a kidnapping for $40,000 is beyond hilarious.

His ingenious criminal plan fell apart rather badly when he disclosed not only his phone number and ID, but also the Ballas. Such a big loophole in his masterplan was always doomed for failure.

That's when his ever-so-loyal friend came into the picture. But, Franklin couldn't have found Lamar without the help of his dog, Chop. This scene is remarkably hilarious and deserves way more hype in GTA 5 than it has received.

#2 A good ol' slap in the face

Constructive criticism is always appreciated, but when it comes from Lamar, Franklin feels like banging his head against the wall.

In the mission "Hood Safari," Lamar and Denise gang up against Franklin and give him an earful for neglecting the CGF. The criminal prodigy, however, wants nothing to do with gangbanging and its petty affairs, and the way he holds his head between his hands in frustration is just hilarious.

# 1 Franklin's underserved roasting:

This is the kind of GTA 5 scene that requires no introduction, after all the fuss that it's gotten on Twitter and GTA forums.

Sure, Franklin was being inconsiderate when he said Lamar couldn't hang out at his place, but he hardly deserved the roasting he received from his closest buddy.

'Ah, n***a, don't hate me cause I'm beautiful n***a. Maybe if you got rid of that old yee-yee asshaircut, you got you'd get some bitches on your di*k."

In hindsight, Franklin probably should have gone for a more modest hairstyle, but perhaps his lack of a fashion sense is what makes him one of the most memorable protagonists featured in GTA 5.