How to play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Steam Link (March 2021): Step-by-step guide for beginners

GTA 5 is one of the best games in the GTA franchise and is still immensely popular even seven years after its release.

GTA 5 is so popular that some players even want to play it on their mobile devices. Since the game isn’t available on the mobile platform, players have to use applications like Steam Link to mirror the game on their mobile devices and play it.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can enjoy GTA 5 on their Android smartphones using Steam Link.

Also Read: What happens when players choose Deathwish in GTA 5's Story Mode; All 3 endings explained

How can users play GTA 5 on Android smartphones using Steam Link?

GTA 5 on Steam Link

Note: To play GTA 5 via Steam Link, the game has to be running on a laptop/PC screen using Steam. Players also need a good mobile device and a decent internet connection. Moreover, the laptop/PC being used has to be connected to the same network as the mobile phone.

Players can follow the steps given below to download and use Steam Link to play GTA 5 on Android devices:

Advertisement

Step 1: Players should first download the Steam Link application on their devices. The link to the Google Play Store page of the app is provided below:

Steam Link on Google Play Store: Click here.

Step 2: Next, players should pair their mobile device to the Steam application on their PC/laptop and press the ‘Start Playing’ button.

Pair the device to the Steam application

Step 3: The screens will transition to the “Big Picture Mode” and be mirrored.

Step 4: Players then have to select GTA 5 from their Steam library and tap on the ‘Play’ button. They will now be able to enjoy the game on their Android devices.

Players can also check out the video below to learn more about how they can use Steam Link:

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also Read: GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X won't be a "simple port": Take-Two CEO