How to make money with Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

In 2022, there are all sorts of different businesses in GTA Online for players to participate in. However, none of them are as loved by fans as running a Special Cargo Warehouse and getting rich from it.

The new weekly update is offering a 30% discount on the purchase of any Special Cargo Warehouse throughout this week. These purchasable properties are required to run the cargo business, so that players can make huge profits from it. However, every player should be aware of the tips and tricks to earn the highest profits from Special Cargo missions. This article can help players make millions with the Special Cargo Warehouse business in GTA Online.

A step-by-step guide for earning millions through Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online

To get started with the Special Cargo business in GTA Online, the first thing players should do is get a CEO/Executive office in the game, if they haven’t already. There are a lot of options to choose from:

Maze Bank West ($1,000,000)

Arcadius Business Center ($2,250,000)

Lombank West ($3,100,000)

Maze Bank Tower ($4,000,000)

Since these offices don’t have any differences in functionality but only their locations, players should opt for the cheapest one, Maze Bank West, if they want to save money. Once inside their newly purchased office, log into the computer to register as a CEO, go to “Special Cargo”, and purchase a warehouse.

There are three different kinds of warehouses available in the game, according to their sizes. Players should look to purchase a large-sized warehouse as their first one, since they can store up to 111 crates at once. Here’s a list of all the large-sized Special Cargo Warehouses available for players in GTA Online:

Wholesale Furniture ($1,900,000)

West Vinewood Backlot ($2,135,000)

Xero Gas Factory ($2,365,000)

Logistics Depot ($2,600,000)

Bilgeco Warehouse ($2,825,000)

Walker & Sons Warehouse ($3,040,000)

Cypress Warehouses ($3,265,000)

Darnel Bros Warehouse ($3,500,000)

Once purchased, players will see a tab showing everything about the warehouse, including its value, size, location, and storage. Players can then start buying crates, either two or three at once. To make the most out of this business, players should always buy three crates to save time and money.

After purchasing the crates, players need to do a Source Mission to deliver the purchased crates into their warehouse. Fortunately, these missions are easy to complete, taking only two to five minutes at most. Since these are effortless jobs, there is a cooldown period before players can start another Source Mission. It’s recommended that players have multiple warehouses to deliver the crates to other warehouses.

With the arrival of The Criminal Enterprises update, players can complete Source Missions in invite-only sessions, giving players the opportunity to complete them without any chance of interference by griefers. Once players fill their entire warehouse with crates, they can sell them by doing a Sell mission. Players should try to sell all their crates at once for the highest profits.

Interestingly, players can make around two million GTA$ with a full large-sized warehouse. However, if players own two warehouses, they can earn double that amount every time. The best part of the business is that players can do these Source/Sell missions repeatedly.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 GTA Online: The Criminal Enterprises explores new avenues of criminality, including new missions for MC Presidents, Executives, Gunrunners, and Nightclub Owners.Plus, experience improvements, a rebalanced in-game economy, and so much more. rsg.ms/3f7d911 https://t.co/hYhZCqjeQP

Rockstar has certainly done players a favor by allowing them to complete Source/Sell missions in private lobbies. This allows players to hustle in the game without the worry of getting griefed by other players. With so much content already added and more coming every week, the future looks bright for GTA Online.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S