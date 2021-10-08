Special Cargo missions in GTA Online: All you need to know

GTA Online is known for its large variety of missions, which can keep players occupied for hours. Some of the more interesting missions in the game are the Special Cargo missions. These were introduced to GTA Online as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update.

Performing the Special Cargo missions in GTA Online is one of the best ways to make money in the game. Players can make up to $286,000 per hour if they carry out the tasks efficiently.

A guide to Special Cargo missions in GTA Online

To start the Special Cargo missions in GTA Online, players need to own a CEO office and buy a Special Cargo warehouse. After registering as a CEO, they can start the mission from the laptop at their office.

Players can purchase a warehouse in GTA Online at one out of 22 locations around Los Santos. The warehouses come in three different sizes: small, medium and large. All of them come with a different total capacity to store products.

“Special Cargo Buy missions are dangerous, multi-part missions that call for a coordinated team of Associates to complete successfully. Buy missions range in scope and size, from police stings to high-speed pursuits, helicopter ambushes and more.” — Rockstar Newswire description.

Players can make a good amount of money doing Special Cargo missions, which can be completed in two steps. Upon starting the mission, they need to collect supplies for their warehouse. To collect the supplies, players can either go and steal them from a location on the map or they can buy them from the SecuroServ website.

Players have the option to buy up to three crates of products and the cost of buying more products is significantly higher than buying them individually. One crate comes for $2,000, two crates for $8,000 and three crates for $18,000. Buying supplies saves a lot of time, making the process more profitable. To get maximum return on time investment, players should buy three crates at once.

Once players stock the warehouse, they need to export the products. This is where players will earn money. They need to deliver the bought or stolen products to the given location. Here are some statistics to show how much money players can make completing Special Cargo missions in GTA Online:

Selling one crate at a time can generate $132,000 per hour.

Selling two crates at a time can generate $189,000 per hour.

Selling three crates at a time can generate $286,000 per hour.

Edited by Sabine Algur