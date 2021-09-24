Should GTA Online players buy or steal supplies?

Every player in GTA Online has the choice to buy or steal supplies, yet the former is considerably more efficient.

GTA Online fans can purchase an underground bunker via Maze Bank Foreclosures. Every bunker has a storage unit for supplies. Players will need these for research and manufacturing purposes. As a result, they need to go find supplies.

There are two ways to resupply the stock. GTA Online players can either buy it online or steal it from primary locations. The former requires upfront payment while the latter is free of charge but takes a lot of time. It is truly a conundrum.

GTA Online: Should players buy or steal supplies?

Most GTA Online players will agree on one particular notion. It's far more efficient to buy supplies than to steal them. Despite Agent 14's warnings, buying supplies will help reduce potential headaches.

First, it's important to note the difference between an active and passive business. This plays a major factor in the "buy or steal supplies" debate.

Active versus passive businesses

GTA Online allows players to run two different types of businesses. These fall under the category of active and passive. Active businesses require players to put in the effort. Meanwhile, passive businesses will make some money on the side. Players don't have to do much.

Bunkers are a passive business. This allows players to earn profits while doing something else. For example, they can perform heists while their research team works on a weapon, all they need are supplies. The decision to buy or steal supplies depends on how players value their time.

Buying supplies will save time

GTA Online players can run businesses more easily with the master control terminal. As a result, gunrunning supplies no longer take up too much time. This is where one can buy their supplies now.

Players will spend a little money to make a lot of money. Nonetheless, it's a great trade-off. Stealing other supplies will take a while so players are better off buying their own. Once they buy it, they can send it to the research labs in the bunker. In the meantime, they can perform active businesses.

When players buy or steal supplies, they need to consider time management. Stealing the supplies will give more profit, but it takes time. Buying supplies is the complete opposite. Players have to decide whether they value a little money and more time, or a little more money and less time.

What players can do in the meantime

It only takes a few seconds for players to buy supplies. However, it takes over ten minutes to deliver them. In the meantime, one can perform various activities. One of the more popular ones is VIP work. These jobs pay good money.

GTA Online players can kill two birds with one stone. They do active jobs while passively restocking their supplies. Whether players want to buy or steal supplies, it's all about time and money. All things considered, buying supplies is the best solution.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul