How to start a heist in GTA Online

New GTA Online players can start a heist once they meet certain requirements, such as rank and property acquisition.

Heists make lots of money in GTA Online. If a player is starting out, they will not have the ability to host their own heists. Leaders take the biggest cut in the heist. They can also determine the overall pay for the entire team. Being a team leader carries great responsibility and reward.

GTA Online players can start a heist once they have everything they need. It's a core feature of the gameplay. Once players know how to start a heist, the hard part is completing them. Teamwork is crucial to the success rate of each heist. GTA Online players have to start their journey somewhere.

Start a heist in GTA Online: A handy guide

Lester plays a crucial role in GTA Online heists (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players should learn how to start a heist. Otherwise, they will be left at a disadvantage. Lester Crest will help them out with the tutorial process. However, they need to meet a few requirements.

Basic requirements

According to Rockstar Games, GTA Online players must be Rank 12. To level up, players need to gain Reputation Points. This can be done by killing other players, completing missions, and taking part in heists. Low-ranked players can join other heists through invite sessions.

Another basic requirement is a high-end apartment. This is where players can plan out their heists. Del Perro Heights is the cheapest place to purchase from GTA Online. Apartments range from $200,000 to $468,000.

Once they meet the requirements, players can start a heist.

Start up costs

While heists offer huge payouts, they all have setup costs. GTA Online players should have a decent amount of money before they start a heist. For example, the Fleeca Job has a setup cost of $11,500. The payout ranges from $57,500 to $143,750. GTA Online players have to start from smaller places.

If they are short on cash, GTA Online players should complete daily jobs. They can also take part in death-matches, street races, and other heists.

Getting started

Lester will give GTA Online players a call. The Fleeca Job will be a tutorial heist for newer players. Leaders can invite other players to join their crew. This can range from two to four heist members. Leaders can send out random invites on their phones. Alternatively, they can personally invite their friends.

The crew must finish the setup missions before they tackle the main heist. There will be small delays in between each segment. The tricky part is completing these missions. If a crew member leaves, the mission will be a failure. One of the more frustrating aspects of GTA Online is the players.

Leaders also have to consider their strategy. Most heists have different approaches. They can start a heist with stealth, aggression, or somewhere in between. It's up to the leaders themselves.

