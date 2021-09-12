Previon Week: What GTA Online players should know

Previon Week is a special event for GTA Online that will last all the way till September 15, 2021.

The Karin Previon is the final vehicle released in the Los Santos Tuners update. GTA Online players have been patiently waiting for this classic 90's sports car. However, there is still so much they can do. Previon Week should keep them slightly busy for the time being.

Players can earn a lot more passive income this week as part of nightclub bonuses. They can also get discounts on specific vehicles and properties. There is just enough time to get awesome deals for Previon Week. GTA Online players should take advantage of this while they can.

Everything GTA Online players need to know about Previon Week

The Karin Previon is now available (Image via Rockstar Games)

Previon Week started on September 9, 2021, and is scheduled to end on September 15, 2021. This is one of the last major content updates that will be shipped as part of Los Santos Tuners. GTA Online players should head over to the LS Car Meet to see what's going on.

GTA Online players can finally buy the Karin Previon

In terms of performance, the Previon is a decent purchase. For the best experience, players should mod it to the max. It will offer good speed and acceleration for street races.

The Previon is relatively cheap by the standards of Los Santos Tuners. It can be normally bought for $1,490,000. However, GTA Online players can get it at its trade price of only $1,117,500.

Players have to increase their reputation within the LS Car Meet to unlock trade prices where after every five ranks of reputation gained they will receive a trade price discount on a random LS Tuners car. The good news is that Previon Week is offering double the LS Car Meet experience.

Bonuses and discounts

Previon Week will double the reputation points for every single activity in the LS Car Meet. This will allow GTA Online players to unlock trade prices faster. Vehicle Vendetta Adversary Mode will also award players with double reputation points and cash winnings.

The most important part of Previon Week is the weekly markdowns. Here are the current discounts for vehicles:

Annis ZR350 (30% off)

(30% off) Blimp (40% off)

(40% off) Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (40% off)

(40% off) Declasse Hotring Sabre (40% off)

(40% off) Lampadati Michelli GT (40% off)

(40% off) Obey Tailgater S (35% off for Prime Gaming members only)

(35% off for Prime Gaming members only) Överflöd Imorgon (40% off)

(40% off) Progen PR4 (30% off)

(30% off) Vapid Flash GT (80% off for Prime Gaming members only)

All nightclubs will also have 40% discounts. This includes upgrades and renovations. Nightclub Warehouses will now have double the production speed, effectively doubling income if stock is sold at the right time.

Players who use Prime Gaming can link their accounts to Rockstar Games Social Club to receive a bonus of $100,000.

Races and Time Trials

Los Santos Tuners is all about the need for speed. GTA Online added a few time trials for competitive racers that award them GTA $100,000 each if the par time is beaten. This week's races are:

Premium Race : Taking Off

: Taking Off Time Trial for the Casino

for the Casino RC Time Trial at the Construction Site I

Keep in mind that Premium Race: Taking Off is only available for 'Super' class cars.

Edited by Danyal Arabi