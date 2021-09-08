What does Car Reputation unlock for the LS Car Meet in GTA Online?

GTA Online players should raise their Car Reputation for the LS Car Meet since it unlocks various rewards.

Car Reputation is a new level system from the Los Santos Tuners update. The LS Car Meet is located in a warehouse at Cypress Flats. GTA Online players can buy membership for only $50,000. They can now increase their reputation level to unlock new prizes. For example, players can receive new clothing.

For every new level, players will be rewarded with $5,000. Once they reach level 100, they will now receive $10,000 while rank 200 will give them $20,000. There are 1000 levels in total. Players can earn anything from trade prices to custom vehicle parts. All they have to do is gain membership in the LS Car Meet.

What can the Car Reputation unlock for the LS Car Meet from GTA Online?

The LS Car Meet is certainly the place to be right now. This is where GTA Online players can level up their Car Reputation. Rockstar Games gives them an incentive to check it out for themselves. Here is what they can unlock.

Clothing

GTA Online players can make themselves look stylish with some new getup. The LS Car Meet offers several clothing lines. For instance, they can unlock the Yellow Pfister Hoodie at level 21. Players can also earn reputation points if they buy merchandise at the clothing store.

Clothing ranges from caps and sneakers to shirts and hoodies.

Vehicle modifications

The main draw of Los Santos Tuners is the vehicles. GTA Online players want to drive fast and handle themselves well. Modifications can truly bring out the best potential. Players can unlock various parts with enough Car Reputation.

Wheel styles are just one example. Players can unlock the Ice Storm at level 52 and Showflake at level 90. Coupled with that, there are also custom pain jobs. Car liveries will make GTA Online players stand out immediately.

Trade prices

Trade prices allow players to get a good discount on vehicles. There is no point in showing up to the LS Car Meet without a decent ride. However, most of them are expensive. Trade prices can help reduce these costs.

The Calico GTF would normally be $1,995,000. However, with a trade price, it now costs $1,496,250. That is nearly a difference of $500,000. GTA Online players should always strive for a better Car Reputation.

Note that trade prices will unlock every five levels. The Annis Euros is always the first one to unlock. Players get it automatically when they sign up at the LS Car Meet. Afterwards, the trade prices will be completely random. All of them will be available after level 100.

Discounts

GTA Online players can also get discounts. For instance, level 220 gives them a 10% discount on buying vehicles. However, it only lasts for a single day and can only be used once.

Special abilities for missions

Finally, there are the occasional new abilities for contract missions. These can range from diversion tactics to new setups for various jobs. Players can also unlock street races for the organizer.

These rewards are often paired with trade prices.

How to level up Car Reputation

GTA Online players can level up their Car Reputation in several ways. They can earn points just by visiting every day. Players should make good use of the LS Car Meet. Here, they can try out various activities to gain points.

Car Reputation can be earned through street races, vehicle modifications, and test tracks. Participation is a key aspect of Los Santos Tuners.

Also Read

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul