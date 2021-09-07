5 best stunt races in GTA Online for September 2021

Stunt race has been a part of GTA Online for several years, yet it remains quite relevant in September 2021.

Driving has always been a core aspect of the series. From beginning to end, GTA Online players have to rely on their driving skills, and these stunt races take it one step further. It's been a part of GTA Online since the Cunning Stunts update back in 2016. Each stunt race will test the player's capabilities.

Every track uses special props, such as hamster tubes and loop-the-loops. Suffice to say, GTA Online players have to be quick on their feet. This article only covers the basic stunt races.

As a result, there won't be any mention of the special vehicle stunt races. Here are some of the best tracks the game has to offer.

Five of the best stunt races for GTA Online as of September 2021

5) Forest

GTA Online players will take a countryside trip to the woodlands. This stunt race features a motorbike. Players will have to break past the speed limit on narrow roads and long ramp ways.

There is a nice change of pace whenever they are on dirt roads. With Blaine County replete with trees, players need to keep their eyes peeled.

4) Green Machine

True to its name, this stunt race features many green tunnels. GTA Online players must drive in several inverted positions. These include the sides and the ceiling of the tunnels. However, they need to carefully avoid obstacles along the way.

The Green Machine gives the players just enough room to freely move around. Fortunately, this will prove useful during the many boost ramps. It's quite a fast-paced race, even by GTA Online's blistering standards.

3) Zebra

There is a lot of space to move around with this course. Zebra focuses on vertical drops on a steep mountainside. GTA Online players can either use the ramps or the rocky slopes to make their jumps.

Having said that, the course is relatively linear. There aren't too many turns to make, with a few exceptions. Players will definitely get plenty of air time with this stage. However, they need to be careful on the landing.

2) Smoke Up Your Asphalt

This course will test how well the player can drive motorcycles. Fittingly, it uses a bright red color scheme. Coupled with that, it's a faster paced track than previous ones.

There are several twists and turns to this track. Players will have to be careful not to miss their stunt jumps as otherwise, it's a long way down. They will also have to carve out precise moments so they can avoid falling off.

1) Vinewood Downhill

This is a classic stunt race from the earlier days. GTA Online players will remember the scenic routes of this downhill competition. They will have to navigate the upper class areas of Los Santos and also take a short trip to the mountainside, for a different view.

Players will have to deal with both narrow and open roads. Vinewood Downhill also makes great use of the obstacles. Here, players will get to experience everything that makes stunt races thrilling. The gigantic hamster wheel is a particular highlight for this course.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

