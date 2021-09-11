Everything GTA Online players should know about the Karin Previon

The Karin Previon is now available on GTA Online as part of the summer update for Los Santos Tuners.

Several new sports cars were released in the past few months. The Karin Previon is the last one to be added for Los Santos Tuners. Based on the third-generation Toyota Soarer, this coupe only has two doors. The Previon makes its return from GTA San Andreas after being cut from GTA 4.

GTA Online players should take advantage of Previon Week. There are many discounts available for vehicles and properties. Most importantly, players should consider whether or not to buy the Previon. It's one of the cheaper vehicles from Los Santos Tuners.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Here is everything that GTA Online players should know about the new Karin Previon

The Karin Previon is the last vehicle drop from Los Santos Tuners (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players were able to test drive this vehicle before its official release. Now they can keep it for themselves.

This article will mainly cover the performance and price range of the Karin Previon. It will also go over a few smaller details. GTA Online players can use it to inform their decision. Whether or not they want to buy it is up to them.

Overall performance (speed, handling, acceleration)

YouTuber Broughy1322 calculates the top speed to be around 115.50 miles per hour. This firmly places it in the middle of the pack. It's not the slowest sports car from Los Santos Tuners, but it's not the fastest.

The Previon has decent handling. Nonetheless, the Previon is best used for long roads. Too many sharp turns will slow it down considerably. It has good acceleration to make up for the lost time. Players should use custom modifications for the Previon. This will bring out the best in this vehicle.

In terms of appearance, the Previon has a classic 90's look. It's clearly inspired by the Toyota Soarer, although it takes cues from the Honda Prelude and B13 Nissan Sentra. This vehicle is sleek and shiny.

Price range (buying, selling, trade price)

The Karin Previon normally costs $1,490,000. GTA Online players can increase their Car Reputation to get the trade price. At a discounted rate, the previon only costs $1,117,500. It can be sold for $894,000.

It's one of the least expensive vehicles from the Los Santos Tuners update. The only cheaper ones are the Annis Remus, Vapid Dominator GTT, and the Vulcar Warrener HKR. GTA Online players will have an easier time buying it.

Miscellaneous information

The Karin Previon was meant to appear in GTA 4. However, it was eventually cut from the game. GTA Online marks its second appearance in the series, right behind GTA San Andreas.

For some reason, there is a slight mishap in GTA Online. Players will notice that the headlights aren't properly aligned. This is best seen when applying the Racing Stripes livery. It remains unknown whether or not it will be fixed.

