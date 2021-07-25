5 most expensive properties players can own in GTA Online

With expensive cars in GTA Online comes the need to store them safe and sound, and the best way to do that is to keep them safe in garages. In addition to storing cars, investing in property in-game is a huge flex for players.

Now, having said that, the price tag is not always pocket-friendly, and players will literally have to break the bank to purchase some of the expensive properties the game features.

Of course, purchasing these elusive properties will take some time and effort. However, for players with money to spare, these will be some of the best investments to make in-game. So, without further ado, here are the five most expensive properties players can own on GTA Online.

Five GTA Online properties that will make players break the bank

5) Sandy Shores Facility

Sandy Shores Facility is an abandoned installment located at the edge of the airfield next to Trevor's home. While this property is not that expensive compared to some cars in-game, players who have money to spare should definitely purchase it.

It's in a prime location and can hold up to 12 vehicles. Although five of these garage spots can only be used to store special vehicles, the property is still worth the price of $2,740,000 and the fact that it's entirely based underground.

4) Land Act Reservoir Facility

Much like the Sandy Shore Facility, the Land Act Reservoir Facility in GTA Online is another fine investment for players to make. The facility is located in East Los Santos, nestled near the Tataviam Mountains.

Although the location is not exactly prime, given that the property can hold 12 vehicles, it's worth the price tag of $2,950,000 for players looking for extra parking space. Now, despite it being a good property to buy in-game, players should hold off from buying it until they have a lot of money to throw around.

3) Lombank West Office & Garage

For players looking for a huge parking space, the Lombank West Office & Garage offers ample amounts of it. It can be purchased for $3,100,000, and players can expand the office by purchasing additional office garages.

In total, this one property can host 60 cars after upgrades and is definitely worth the price tag. For players with even more cash to spare, the interior of the building can be retrofitted with numerous interior styles, for a cost, of course.

2) Fort Zancudo Hangar A2

Although there are other hangers that players can purchase in GTA Online for much cheaper, buying Fort Zancudo Hangar A2 is worth its weight in gold.

Once players purchase the base, they will be allowed to move freely and drive or fly in to the base without incurring a wanted level. In addition to not incurring a wanted level, players can store up to 20 Personal Aircraft.

Given the above benefits, the price tag of $3,250,000 is absolutely worth it, and players should purchase this property as soon as possible.

A2 in Fort Zancudo is hands down, the best hangar in #GTAOnline pic.twitter.com/RHrGereUql — David Melendez (@DavidFilmmaker) July 11, 2020

1) Maze Bank Tower Office & Garage

The Maze Bank Tower Office & Garage is the crème de la crème of properties in GTA Online. For the low price of only $4,000,000, players can purchase this magnificent feat of engineer marvel.

📍Bellic Enterprises Office, Maze Bank Tower pic.twitter.com/fOCX8qfdVk — Niko Bellic (@NikoBellicGTAO) September 8, 2020

The property can store 60 cars when fully upgraded and is the epitome of luxury in-game. Suffice to say. It's more of a status symbol in-game than value for money. Nonetheless, for players looking to "live life golden" in GTA Online, this property is a must-have.

