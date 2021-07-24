5 reasons to play GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online is still all the rage in 2021 and, considering its skyrocketing success, will be so for the foreseeable future.

Over the years, the game has racked up enough content to keep fans hooked for hours on days. It is perhaps one of the very few games in the world that players don't get bored of even after hours and hours of gameplay.

While most gaming enthusiasts have already experienced the high that comes from wreaking chaos and disruption in an Online session, many still don't know what the hype is all about. This article highlights 5 reasons why players should give GTA Online a shot in 2021.

5 reasons to play GTA Online:

#5 Tons of things to do

While GTA Online is essentially a crime-centered game, prompting players to be the most aggressive version of themselves when playing the game, it is not all about stealing cars and killing virtual goons.

The open-world design of the game allows players to engage in a number of activities, from sports to shopping, to straight-up chilling. If there's one franchise that's not afraid to shake things up a little every once in a while, it's GTA Online and Rockstar does a wonderful job of keeping players engaged throughout the game.

#4 Regular Updates

Perhaps one of the reasons why GTA Online is so insanely popular is that it never stands still in terms of its content. From new cars to new quests to new awards, the game is always loaded with updates. Special events also play a special role in keeping players hooked and the game from dulling out.

#3 Great assortment of vehicles

While GTA Online is not a racing game, it features an incredibly diverse assortment of vehicles, each more stunning than the other. From weaponized trucks to luxurious yachts to armored helicopters to flying bikes, it has it all.

Had it not been for all the amazing vehicles Rockstar keeps adding, GTA Online would have had a hard time becoming one of the most popular games of all time.

#2 Heists

Heists are a notoriously significant part of GTA Online. Without them, the game would hardly have been as terrific as it is. Not only are Heist missions incredibly profitable in nature but they are also insanely addictive with fascinating devices and side missions to make them even more entertaining.

The Cayo Perico and Diamond Casino are the most popular heists in GTA Online as of 2021.

#1 Cunning Stunts

Cunning Stunts proves that GTA Online has something to offer everyone. While these extremely challenging races involve everything science nerds would find unrealistic, they are also a bit daunting in nature as they require skill and expertise. However, they make for some of the most enjoyable moments in the game.

