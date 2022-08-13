Are Auto Shops worth it in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises update?

The GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has added a lot of content to the game, including new missions, vehicles, and gameplay improvements.

Players now have many options to hustle in the open world of Los Santos. One such option is purchasing an Auto Shop introduced last summer with the LS Tuners update.

It can generate revenue for players and gives them various things to do. However, with so many other business ventures available in the game, one could wonder if it’s still worth having it.

Everything players should know about Auto Shops in GTA Online

Auto shops are vehicle customization and repair shops in GTA Online. The concept is similar to other functional properties in the game, focusing more on automobiles this time. Players can choose from one of the five below-listed auto shops available from Maze Bank Foreclosures:

Mission Row - $1,670,000

Strawberry - $1,705,000

Rancho - $1,750,000

Burton - $1,830,000

La Mesa - $1,920,000

Once purchased, players will get access to its following features:

Shop Floor – The main area comprises a hydraulic lift, a small table, and a free Race and Chase arcade game.

The main area comprises a hydraulic lift, a small table, and a free Race and Chase arcade game. Workshop – An un-interactive small area comprises various tools and toolboxes

An un-interactive small area comprises various tools and toolboxes Garage – 10-car storage for players’ Vehicles

10-car storage for players’ Vehicles Mezzanine – A recreational area that comprises two small rooms, personal quarters, a small office, and the Exotic Exports blackboard.

Players should note that running an Auto Shop will incur a daily fee of $250.

Benefits of owning an Auto Shop

1) Legitimate Repair Business

Players can start earning money by purchasing an Auto Shop by running a Repair Business. They can occasionally see customers' cars in the shop, which they can repair and modify. Once modified, players can either deliver the vehicle back to the client or send the shop staff to do the delivery.

It is one of the best ways to earn a regular income and increase creativity in modifying different vehicles.

2) Mod Shop

Players can customize their vehicles in the Auto Shop with plenty of options. They get a 5% discount on every modification available, with two paint options, Classic and Crew, free of cost.

All customization options are unlocked for the owners in their Auto Shop. However, they still need to be unlocked in other shops.

3) Contracts

Players can take part in a series of illegal jobs that have to be executed like heists. These jobs consist of two preparations and one grand finale, completion of which rewards players with a lot of cash rewards.

Players can only play with any featured vehicles from the LS Tuners update, or crew members may choose a custom Tailgater S for them to use.

4) Exotic Exports

Players can take the next step in the game's already existing import/export business. Owning an auto shop and completing the first contract gives players access to an import/export board with a list of different cars.

Players can find these cars in the game, steal them, and deliver them to the port to earn rewards. These cars can be found randomly as a blue dot on the map.

With The Criminal Enterprises update, the chances of the Auto Shop Staff successfully delivering a customer’s vehicle have increased. Players can now focus on managing the business while the staff does the delivery work. With so many features and income opportunities that an Auto Shop provides players, it’s worth purchasing even in 2022.

