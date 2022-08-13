5 best Special Cargo Warehouses in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online has just received a new weekly update, giving players useful discounts on various items in the game, including the Special Cargo Warehouses.

As the name suggests, Special Cargo Warehouses are purchasable properties where players can store cargo. It’s an essential part of the grind to run a cargo business and make huge profits by owning a large warehouse. This week, players will be able to purchase all the Special Cargo Warehouses at a massive 30% discount. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to know which ones to buy.

With that being said, let’s look at five of the best warehouses in GTA Online.

5 Special Cargo Warehouses that every GTA Online player must buy

5) Cypress Warehouse

At number five, it is the famous Cypress Warehouse. Located on the Cypress Flats industrial estate, it provides players with one of the best spots to set up a cargo business in GTA Online.

Its convenient location and capability to earn significant profits makes it one of the best warehouses to reduce the turnaround time for cargo missions. It boasts a maximum capacity of 111 crates that players can sell all at once for maximum profit. Players can buy a large-sized Cypress Warehouse for $3,265,000.

4) Xero Gas Factory

Next on the list is the Xero Gas Factory warehouse, which, unlike its name, allows players to store cargo, but looks like a fossil fuel business on the outside.

Located in a distant corner of GTA Online, it helps players avoid rival gangs and businesses with an easy route to the warehouse. Furthermore, it is especially convenient for players who use air travel, with the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) being in close proximity to it. With a wide range of safeguarding options, players can purchase this warehouse for a reasonable price of $2,365,000.

3) Bilgeco Warehouse

The third spot goes to the Bilgeco Warehouse, a beautiful storage facility located in a collision-free area that is ideal for players concerned about damaging their goods during transit.

Located near the Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) with a lot of shipping containers around, players get to have charming views of the ocean and the surrounding area. Being in a more isolated area, it also helps players avoid raids by rival businesses or gangs. The large-sized warehouse is available for purchase at $2,825,000 in GTA Online.

2) Wholesale Furniture

Next on the list is the Wholesale Furniture warehouse, a huge 7000 square foot cargo storage facility located on the Cypress Flats industrial estate.

Being one of the most basic-looking warehouses in the game, it’s highly recommended for its generic appearance and simplicity. It definitely has the potential to go unnoticed by rival businesses, preventing unexpected raids. It is also one of the cheapest large-sized warehouses, available for as low as $1,900,000. Although it’s not as expensive as the others, it still allows players to earn maximum profits from the cargo business.

1) West Vinewood Backlot

Finally, at number 1, it is the West Vinewood Backlot warehouse, a must-purchase for every entrepreneur in GTA Online wishing to run a business in style.

Located in the West Vinewood area of the map, it certainly sets a fashion statement and tone for the cargo business. Furthermore, it is also reasonably close to most of the CEO offices in the game, saving players' time as they travel back and forth. It’s available for purchase at a hefty sum of $2,135,000.

Clearly, Rockstar has done a great job in giving freedom to players to choose whichever warehouse they want based on their budget and preference. Players should note that the total profit always depends on the amount of cargo they are selling. To earn maximum profit, they should always try to fill up the warehouse and then sell it all at once.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

