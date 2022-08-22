5 best coupes in GTA Online after Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update is getting love from fans all around the globe for adding tons of new content and vehicles to the game.

Eight brand new cars have been added to the game’s already impressive catalog of vehicles, including coupes. Coupes are large-sized vehicles with glass trunks and a joint C pillar joining the rear.

However, new doesn't always mean the best, and with so many cars available in the game, one could wonder which one would be preferred. With that being said, let’s look at the five coupes available in GTA Online that players should get for their car collection.

Top 5 GTA Online coupes after The Criminal Enterprises update – Price, performance, and more

5) Exemplar

At number five, it is the Dewbauchee Exemplar, a four-door luxury coupé in GTA Online. Its visual appearance is heavily based on the real-life Aston Martin Rapide.

On the performance side, it runs on a V8 engine in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts great balance in cornering at high and low speeds respectively. Due to its good weight distribution and lightweight, it is considered to be one of the best racing cars in the class thanks to its incredible handling.

Players can purchase a brand-new Exemplar from Legendary Motorsport for $205,000.

4) Felon

Next on the list is the Lampadati Felon, a four-door luxury coupé featured in GTA Online. Players will notice that the car is directly inspired by the real-life 5th-generation Maserati Quattroporte.

When it comes to its performance side, it seems to be powered by V8 flat-plate engine in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. Though it performs decently, it exceeds in its durability with only rare instances of wheel camber. Its engine is also well-protected against enemies’ gunfire making it one of the toughest vehicles in the class. It also excels in braking capabilities.

The ride can be picked up from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $90,000.

3) Zion Cabrio

At number three, it is the Übermacht Zion Cabrio, a two-door convertible featured in GTA Online. Being a convertible variant of the standard Zion, its design is again based on the BMW 6 Series E63.

The car is powered by a twin-cam, four-cylinder engine with a turbocharger. It is coupled to a six-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. The car is known for its quick handling capability, turn cycle, and good braking distance. Although the vehicle suffers from slow acceleration, it is still one of the best-looking coupes after customization.

Players can purchase the car from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $65,000.

2) Zion

Next on the list is the standard variant of the above-mentioned car, the Übermacht Zion. It’s a two-door coupé based on the same BMW 6 Series E63.

On the performance side, the vehicle runs on a similar twin-cam, four-cylinder engine fitted with a turbocharger. It powers the car in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain with a six-speed gearbox. The vehicle boasts an acceptable performance and is almost at par with Zion Cabrio. It is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 117.00 mph (188.29 km/h).

The car can easily be found on the streets of Los Santos or players can directly purchase it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $60,000.

1) Previon

Finally, at number one, is Karin Previon, a two-door coupe added to the game with the Los Santos Tuners update. The car’s overall design is directly inspired by the real-life Toyota Soarer (Z30)/Lexus SC (Z30).

When it comes to its performance side, it is powered by a V8 supercharged engine, coupled to a five-speed gearbox, powering the vehicle in a rear-wheel drivetrain. It can also be modified with a couple of optional accessories. It performs decently enough with the capability of reaching a staggering top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) on a full upgrade.

Players can purchase a Previon from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,490,000 - $1,117,500.

Rockstar has done a fantastic job in providing a variety of cars to choose from and car enthusiasts can surely pick the aforementioned coupes for their collection. Players can expect more cars to be added to the game later this summer with weekly updates.

