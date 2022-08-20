How to complete Life and Deathbikes mission in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC

GTA Online's The Criminal Enterprises update has added a large amount of new content to the game, including two new Clubhouse Contracts. Clubhouse Contracts are a range of interesting missions in GTA Online that were added with the Bikers update. Any player who has purchased a Clubhouse can accept these contract missions.
As promised by Rockstar, the update has added two brand new missions for players, one of which is called Life and Deathbikes. This article will share everything players should know about this mission.
A brief guide to complete the Life and Deathbikes mission in GTA Online
All Clubhouse Contract missions are available on the noticeboard, in random groups of three missions at a time. Players should walk in front of the noticeboard and press the prompt button to get started. Each job rewards players with a fair amount of GTA$ and RP, and the newly added missions are no exception.
The noticeboard describes the Life and Deathbikes Clubhouse Contract as:
“WANTED: Competent professionals to disrupt the deal. Larceny experience essential. Business background preferred. Cash on completion.”
The basic objectives of the mission are:
- Break into the designated house
- Steal the Deathbike
- Deliver it to the Meeting Point
- Eliminate the enemy
Interestingly, players have the option to break into the house loudly or quietly. However, the best approach is to go in there with a silencer-equipped weapon. Once players defeat all enemies present and get their hands on the Deathbike, they will then need to deliver it.
Once players reach their destination, they will need to eliminate all enemies there. The best way to do this is to go all out and gun them down as quickly as possible. Once players clear the location, they get the option to either keep the Deathbike or deliver it back to the Clubhouse in exchange for a cash reward.
How to get started with Clubhouse Contracts in GTA Online
To accept and complete Clubhouse Contracts, players will first need to purchase a Clubhouse from the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. They can select any of the following to get started with:
- Hawick Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $495,000
- La Mesa Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $449,000
- Del Perro Beach Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $365,000
- Downtown Vinewood Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $472,000
- Paleto Bay Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $242,000
- Paleto Bay Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $250,000
- Sandy Shores Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $210,000
- Vespucci Beach Clubhouse (Layout 2) - $395,000
- Pillbox Hill Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $455,000
- Rancho Clubhouse (Layout 1) - $420,000
Once players purchase a Clubhouse, Malcolm (Malc) will give them an introduction to the MC Club and brief them about its various features. Once players go inside their purchased Clubhouse, they will need to go to the noticeboard to find the available contracts, generally present in a set of three. Here’s a complete list of Clubhouse Contracts available after The Criminal Enterprises update (shown along with their rewards):
- Guns for Hire - Cash and RP
- Gunrunning - Cash and RP
- By the Pound - $25,500 (If two bags are delivered)
- Cracked - Cash and RP
- Fragile Goods - $12,500 to $34,000
- Hit the Roof - Cash and RP
- Life and Deathbikes - Cash and RP
- Jailbreak - $22,500
- Nine Tenths of the Law - Cash and RP
- Outrider - Cash and RPP.O.W. - $23,000
- Torched - Cash and RP
- Weapon of Choice - $18,000 to $21,000
With Rockstar clearly keeping its promise to continually support the game, players can expect even more content in the future as they wait anxiously for news about the highly anticipated GTA 6.
Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective creators and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.
