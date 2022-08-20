GTA Online tunable update fixes Pacific Standard Heist payout bug

GTA Online The Criminal Enterprises update has introduced new content to the game, along with some unexpected bugs.

After Rockstar Games increased payouts throughout the title as a thank-you to players for their years of love and support, the game was suffering from a major bug regarding The Pacific Standard Job payout, where the cash limit was still set to $1,500,000 despite the increase. As reported by insider Tez2, the problem seems to have been fixed with the recent tunable update.

A major payout bug has now been fixed with the recent GTA Online update

Tez2 @TezFunz2 Tez2 @TezFunz2



This is because the maximum total cash take limit is still set to $1,500,000 despite the payout buff from Rockstar. This should be fixed very soon.

#GTAOnline The Pacific Standard Job payout on hard mode is bugged.This is because the maximum total cash take limit is still set to $1,500,000 despite the payout buff from Rockstar. This should be fixed very soon. The Pacific Standard Job payout on hard mode is bugged.This is because the maximum total cash take limit is still set to $1,500,000 despite the payout buff from Rockstar. This should be fixed very soon.#GTAOnline Rockstar have fixed this issue with today's #GTAOnline tuneables update. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Rockstar have fixed this issue with today's #GTAOnline tuneables update. twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu…

According to the source, Tez2, GTA Online saw a major bug where players were getting the old payout for The Pacific Standard Job Heist instead of the newly increased one.

Before The Criminal Enterprises update, the final part of the heist offered a payout total of $1,500,000. However, the update significantly increased that amount to a maximum total of $1,875,000. Tez2 tweeted earlier:

“The Pacific Standard Job payout on hard mode is bugged. This is because the maximum total cash take limit is still set to $1,500,000 despite the payout buff from Rockstar. This should be fixed very soon. #GTAOnline.”

With the issue now being fixed, players can now see the accurate amount for the heist. Tez2 shared the update in a new tweet, stating:

“Rockstar have fixed this issue with today's #GTAOnline tuneables update.”

It’s good to see that Rockstar is addressing the bugs and glitches in the game aside from adding new content every week.

What else has been added to GTA Online with this week’s update?

Like every week since The Criminal Enterprises update, the game has received another brand-new ride: Ruiner ZZ-8 by Imponte. It’s a two-door muscle car with decent performance and an appearance that seems to be from the 2000s. The car is available for purchase from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Two new random events have also been added to the game:

Smuggler Plane – Players need to follow a crashing plane to collect rewards

Players need to follow a crashing plane to collect rewards Smuggler Trial – Players need to follow a trail of smoke flares to find the Smuggler Cache.

In their latest Newswire, the developers described the first event as:

“Keep an eye on the sky, as rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If the plane goes down, opportunists should scour the wreckage for any illicit prizes that may have been on board.”

The newly opened car showrooms, Luxury Auto and Premium Deluxe Motorsport, have also received new vehicles, and players can once again earn 2X cash and RP by competing in Land and Air Races throughout the week.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames

And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da Rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If it goes down, scour the wreckage for illicit prizes.And if you see a flare billowing smoke into the sky, follow the trail, as a mysterious benefactor has stowed smuggler caches to be plundered: rsg.ms/a8aa4da https://t.co/AnAgoWW2bi

Rocstar has done a great job of providing players with a lot of things to do in the game. And with so much more content coming to GTA Online this year, gamers can continue the hustle while they wait for more information on Grand Theft Auto 6.

