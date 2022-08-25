5 best Lamar Contact Missions in GTA Online for getting 4x cash

GTA Online has just received another weekly update, allowing players to earn four times the rewards by helping Lamar this week.

Lamar Davis is one of the most beloved main characters in the game, allowing players to help him earn respect around the block. Players can earn 4X GTA$ and RP by playing Lamar Contact Missions throughout this week. They can simply call Lamar from their phones to start with the missions. As each mission differs from the others, it’s always recommended to consider the easiest ones first, as players can complete those quickly.

This article shares a list of the five best missions by Lamar that are pretty easy to complete.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 5 Lamar Contact Missions in GTA Online in 2022, ranked

5) Mall Or Nothing

Reward: $2,100

At number five, it is the opening mission of GTA Online, Mall Or Nothing. It’s a race where players have to beat Lamar himself.

After Lamar picks players from Los Santos International Airport (LSIA), he gives them a gun to survive in the open world and stops the car at a location where the race begins. Players have to drive speedily all around the northern part of Los Santos.

Among all the choices of vehicles to choose from, players should pick Declasse Asea or Karin Asterope. It’s one of the easiest missions in the entire game and ultimately one of the best Lamar missions as well.

4) Ballas to the Wall

Reward: $750 - $18,300

Next on the list is the Ballas to the Wall, another mission given by Lamar in GTA Online. The main objective of the mission is to take repossession of a car.

Lamar assigns players to Simeon, who wants to repossess a Schafter. The vehicle was stolen by none other than the Ballas, a large African American street gang who are keeping the car at Jamestown Street.

Players need to go to the location, eliminate all the gang members there, get possession of the car and deliver it to Simeon at his dealership. The entire mission can be co-played with other players as well.

3) San Andreas Seoul

Reward: $2,250 - $18,960

At number three is San Andreas Seoul, another co-op mission given to players by Lamar in GTA Online. Players need to help him with the increased gas prices this time.

As Lamar is frustrated with the soaring gas prices in the game, players need to steal a gasoline tanker for him. They must go to the Little Seoul gas station in the game, steal the tanker, lose the cops, and deliver it to Lamar’s depot at Murrieta Heights.

Players can get a maximum of a 2-star wanted level where cops start driving aggressively and attempt to ram players’ vehicles.

2) Ticket to Elysium

Reward: $2,250 - $19,080

Next on the list is the Ticket to Elysium, a high-stakes mission given to players by Lamar in GTA Online. Like the mission mentioned above, the main objective is to get a chemical tanker.

Lamar tells players that he wants players to help him in hijacking a chemical tanker running in the open world of Los Santos. The truck is driving normally towards a power station, and players must take care of the business before it reaches there.

It’s another co-op mission where players need to eliminate the driver, enter the truck, lose the cops, and deliver it to Lamar’s depot.

1) Going Down the GOH

Reward: $3,750 - $19,200

Finally, at number 1, it is none other than Going Down the GOH, another co-op mission given by Lamar to GTA Online players. The main objective is similar to that of the aforementioned missions, where players need to get their hands on a tanker.

Lamar wants players to steal a gasoline tanker coming through the Great Ocean Highway, also known as Route 1 or the Western Highway in San Andreas. However, the tanker is protected by several men that players need to take care of.

Once they enter the truck, those NPCs chase players, trying to kill them through windows. No matter what, players need to deliver the tanker to Lamar’s depot safely.

All the missions mentioned above are easy and fun to complete. With Lamar being generous and giving four times the rewards, it’s the best time for players to help him in GTA Online throughout the week.

