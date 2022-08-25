GTA Online background update fixes God mode, duplication glitch, and more

GTA Online just received another background update, and it looks like it has fixed the recently found God mode glitch.

Background updates are always meant to refine the gameplay and fix glitches in the game. While The Criminal Enterprises update added tons of new content, it also added some unexpected glitches to the game.

However, as reported by a famous insider, Tez2, on Twitter, the recent background update by Rockstar has fixed the God mode glitch, duplicate glitch, and many others.

New background update fixed many glitches and bugs in GTA Online

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Patched another Solo Gold Cayo Perico Heist glitch



- Patched LS Car Meet Merge/Dupe glitch



- Patched SP Frozen Money & Infinite Orbital Cannon Spam glitch



- Patched Casino Penthouse God Mode glitch

As per his tweet, the new background update focused on patching many glitches plaguing GTA Online for quite some time. The following is a complete list of bugs and glitches fixed with the update so far:

Solo Gold Cayo Perico Heist glitch

LS Car Meet Merge/Duplication glitch

SP Frozen Money & infinite orbital cannon spam glitch

Casino Penthouse God Mode glitch

Players can recognize some of these instantly, including the famous solo gold Cayo Perico Heist glitch, where players find a hidden fence while doing the heist. The Casino Penthouse God Mode glitch also seems to be fully patched.

Fans seem to have had mixed reactions to it as they expressed their views by commenting on the previous post:

YooWhatGoodBears @NewRegimeIsHere @TezFunz2 These ppl are just going keep finding new ways do the solo gold glitch @TezFunz2 These ppl are just going keep finding new ways do the solo gold glitch

Yusei 遊星 矢本🌈 @YuseiYamoto @TezFunz2 they should just allow us to get solo gold at this point... in theoy the time would even be enough to swipe both cards if the animations wouldnt be that slow @TezFunz2 they should just allow us to get solo gold at this point... in theoy the time would even be enough to swipe both cards if the animations wouldnt be that slow

Players should note that these fixes should be applied on all major platforms the glitches were available on, including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.

Even though the game is riddled with glitches time and time again, The Criminal Enterprises update has proved to be a must-try for players. If they haven’t purchased the game yet, this is the best time to get it.

GTA 5 is currently at a massive 50% off on Rockstar Store

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Full details: Enjoy returning deals at the Rockstar Store during this year’s Summer Sale, running now through September 6.Full details: rsg.ms/7fc63a6 Enjoy returning deals at the Rockstar Store during this year’s Summer Sale, running now through September 6. Full details: rsg.ms/7fc63a6 https://t.co/fKNCDtNUPQ

Rockstar Games recently announced the Summer Sale 2022 on Rockstar Store, giving away all notable titles at staggering discounts. Here’s a complete list of all the available discounts in the store:

Grand Theft Auto IV Complete Edition (50%)

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition (33%)

Grand Theft Auto 5 (50%)

Bully Scholarship Edition (50%)

L.A. Noire (50%)

Max Payne 3 (50%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (50%)

Rockstar stated:

"Enjoy returning deals at the Rockstar Store during this year’s Summer Sale, running now through September 6."

These discounts are currently running through September 6 and players can save tons of money on purchasing GTA 5 and other iconic titles.

Lastly, it’s good to see that Rockstar is pushing hard to improve the gameplay experience of GTA Online through constant updates. With the new weekly content, players can start hustling in the game once again.

