5 best GTA Online cars under $200k that are worth buying

GTA Online has a plethora of cars in its open world that players can choose according to their preferences.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added nine brand new models to the already impressive catalog. However, being new doesn’t mean everybody can afford them, especially when most of them cost above $1 million.

Beginners should look for pocket-friendly cars that can deliver all-around performance. With that being said, let’s look at the five best GTA Online cars that cost less than $200k.

Ranking 5 GTA Online cars under $200k - price, performance, & more

5) Duke O'Death

At number five is the beloved Imponte Duke O'Death, a 2-door muscle armored car added to GTA Online with the Cunning Stunts: Special Vehicle Circuit. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life 1968-1970 Dodge Charger.

On the performance side, it runs on a supercharged V8 engine, giving the vehicle immense torque as well as a top speed of 114.25 mph (183.87 km/h). One of the amazing things about the car is its ability to smash other vehicles off-road in front of it, without sacrificing any momentum.

Due to its excellent durability, it not only has armor plates on the windows but can easily withstand up to four homing missiles. Returning players can find the vehicle at Warstock Cache & Carry free of cost due to it being a reward for coming back to the game.

4) Schafter

Next on the list is the Benefactor Schafter, a 4-door luxury sedan featured in GTA Online. Its visual appearance is based on the real-life Mercedes-Benz E-Class.

When it comes to performance, it is powered by a V12. With its excellent acceleration and a top speed of 110.25 mph (177.43 km/h), it is one of the fastest Sedan-class vehicles in the entire game. Due to it being a 4-seater, it is considered a good choice as a getaway car for most of the heists as well.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $65,000.

3) Obey 9F

At number three, it is none other than the Obey 9F, a 2-door sports car featured in GTA Online. It is primarily inspired by the real-life Audi R8 Coupé.

It seems to be powered by a V8 engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a mid-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. The car boasts very high performance when it comes to acceleration and top speed, reaching a maximum speed of a staggering 119.75 mph (192.72 km/h). It is also considered to be one of the best handling cars in the game.

It can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $120,000.

2) Elegy RH8

Next on the list is Annis Elegy RH8, a 2-door sports car featured in GTA Online. Its visual design is primarily inspired by the real-life 2011 Nissan GT-R (R35).

When it comes to performance, the vehicle features a 3-liter single-cam V8 engine that is capable of pushing 560HP. It comes with a 6-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in a front-engine, all-wheel drivetrain. Although the vehicle boasts a decent top speed of 118.50 mph (190.71 km/h), it excels in handling.

The car is free of cost for players who link their accounts on the Rockstar Social Club website.

1) Feltzer

Finally, at number 1, is the Benefactor Feltzer, a 2-door wide-body sports car featured in GTA Online. Its design is heavily inspired by the real-life customized SL 65 AMG Black Series.

On the performance side, it is powered by a high-revving supercharged V8 engine, coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine, rear-wheel drivetrain. It boasts an amazing top speed of 119.50 mph (192.32 km/h) and an acceptable overall performance. Its best perk is the number of customization options because the vehicles look absolutely stunning when visually upgraded.

Players can pick this ride for $145,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

Rockstar has done a great job in providing a variety of options when it comes to picking up budget-friendly cars. With many more variants coming to the game this year, this seems like the best time for enthusiasts to add all of them to their collection.

