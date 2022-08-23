List of GTA Online Shipwreck locations as of 2022

The open world of GTA Online is now filled with tons of recurring collectibles, including the famous Shipwrecks. These are a type of recurring collectible featured in the game added with the Los Santos Tuners update last year during the Sultan RS Classic Week event.

Players need to find treasure chests near wrecked longboats to earn rewards. It’s one of the most unique and interesting treasure hunts available in the title, even in 2022.

However, chests spawn randomly, and it may feel exhausting if users do not know the correct location.

Brief about all possible Shipwreck locations in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has done a great job adding unique treasure hunts to GTA Online and keeping gamers engaged even in Freemode. Shipwrecks are one collectible they love to find in exchange for quick rewards.

Players get an introductory message for the treasure hunt, stating:

“Collect all Outfit Scraps, found inside chests at shipwrecks around Los Santos, to earn a unique reward. You can track the daily discovery of the shipwreck location via the Inventory section of the Interaction Menu.”

They need to find treasure chests lying around wrecked ships all over the game’s open world. The treasure chests respawn randomly in 30 different possible locations but get reset every real-life day at 06:00 UTC, along with the Daily Objectives.

Here’s a complete list of all the possible locations:

Elysian Island/Autopia Parkway Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) #1 Los Santos International Airport (LSIA) #2 Del Perro Pier Vespucci Beach Del Perro Beach Banham Canyon Chumash Lago Zancudo #1 Lago Zancudo #2 Zancudo River North Chumash Paleto Cove Paleto Forest/Paleto Bay North Point, Paleto Bay Procopio Beach/Paleto Bay Procopio Beach #2 Mount Gordo #1 Pacific Ocean #1 Pacific Ocean #2 Cape Catfish San Chianski Mountain Range #1 San Chianski Mountain Range #2 San Chianski Mountain Range #3 Tataviam Mountains #1 Tataviam Mountains #2 Palomino Highlands #1 Palomino Highlands #2 Palomino Highlands #3 Cypress Flats

Here is a Shipwreck map pointing to all the sites above in GTA Online, further helping users find the treasure chests.

Once gamers are near these chests, it emits a similar sound as heard during other treasure hunts available in the game. If they have vibration enabled in the settings, the controller will also vibrate along with the sound.

One of the fascinating things about it is the ability of these chests to be collected by multiple players in a shared lobby.

When it comes to rewards, each treasure chest will reward them $20,000 GTA$ and 2000 RP. Moreover, the first seven chests will give users an Outfit Scrap, rewarding them with the Frontier Outfit upon collecting them all.

What are new Smuggler random events in GTA Online?

Like with the the Los Santos Tuners update, Rockstar has done a great job keeping the game fresh with The Criminal Enterprises update.

The latest patch has introduced two new random events in the open world of GTA Online: Smuggler Plane and Smuggler Trial. Both events offer quick cash opportunities in Freemode for gamers.

Here’s precisely what they need to do in each event:

Smuggler Trial – They need to follow a trail of smoke emitted by a flair into the sky and find the Smuggler Cache.

They need to follow a trail of smoke emitted by a flair into the sky and find the Smuggler Cache. Smuggler Plane – They must follow a damaged plane to its crash site and retrieve the briefcase (rewards).

On Newswire, the developers described the events as:

“Keep an eye on the sky, as rumors abound of a smuggler plane issuing a distress call. If the plane goes down, opportunists should scour the wreckage for any illicit prizes that may have been on board.”

With so much to do in the game’s Freemode, players should try the Shipwreck treasure hunt and the Smuggler random events this week.

