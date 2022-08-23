GTA Online to be free on PlayStation this coming weekend

GTA Online has been on a roll since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update, and it looks like PlayStation users will be able to play it free of cost this weekend.
PlayStation has announced that all PS4 and PS5 games can be played online without a PlayStation Plus subscription this coming weekend. Players who own a copy of the Grand Theft Auto 5 on either PlayStation console will be able to try out its online multiplayer for free on August 27 and 28.
GTA Online is free-to-play this weekend on PS4 and PS5
As per a tweet by PlayStation, users will be able to play their favorite PS4 and PS5 games online for two days without a PS Plus membership. It stated:
“Enjoy the online multiplayer modes on your favorite PS4 and PS5 games without a PlayStation Plus membership during our Online Multiplayer Weekend, running August 27-28.”
PlayStation users usually require a PS Plus subscription to play most multiplayer games online with other players around the globe. However, they won’t need a subscription this coming weekend and will be able to access multiplayer options with just a PS Network account.
Fans have shown their appreciation by responding to PlayStation’s social media posts:
However, some fans wanted a bit more than just a free weekend:
The game will be playable completely free of cost without any limitations. Players will also get to try the latest The Criminal Enterprises update, giving them a full-fledged experience of the game on both PS4 and PS5.
What new content has been added to GTA Online?
The Criminal Enterprises update has added tons of new content to the game, including a new set of missions, features, new treasure hunts, new vehicles, and much more. It has also increased the basic payouts throughout the game, incentivizing a variety of playstyles.
Players will also get to try brand-new vehicles added to the game:
- Buckingham Conada
- Lampadati Corsita
- Bravado Greenwood
- Benefactor LM87
- Pegassi Torero XO
- Omnis e-GT
- Benefactor SM722
- Declasse Draugur
- Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8
They can also try the new Operation Paper Trail and investigate the reason for increased gas prices in the game. They can also purchase a Clubhouse and play new Clubhouse Contracts. Players can try Freemode and engage in brand-new Smuggler random events to earn quick money in the game.
With so much stuff to do, players surely have a lot to look forward to as they wreak havoc in GTA Online this weekend.
