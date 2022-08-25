Rockstar Games announces Summer Sale, offers GTA 5 at 50% discount

Rockstar Games has just announced a huge Summer Sale on the Rockstar Store, offering GTA 5 at a staggering 50% discount. The deal is available until September 6, with titles from the series also available at a reduced price.

GTA 5 is one of the best-selling games in the history of the series, and getting the title at half its price might be worth considering.

GTA 5 and other titles now available at half-price on Rockstar Store

Full details: Enjoy returning deals at the Rockstar Store during this year’s Summer Sale, running now through September 6.Full details: rsg.ms/7fc63a6 Enjoy returning deals at the Rockstar Store during this year’s Summer Sale, running now through September 6. Full details: rsg.ms/7fc63a6 https://t.co/fKNCDtNUPQ

As per the post by Rockstar on Twitter, major titles by the developers are currently on massive discounts as part of the Summer Sale 2022. The post reads:

“Enjoy returning deals at the Rockstar Store during this year’s Summer Sale, running now through September 6.”

Here’s a full list of titles on discounts at Rockstar Store:

Grand Theft Auto 5 (50%)

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition (33%)

Grand Theft Auto IV Complete Edition (50%)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (50%)

Bully Scholarship Edition (50%)

Max Payne 3 (50%)

L.A. Noire (50%)

Gamers seem to have offered mixed reactions to the sale. One fan didn't seem to care about the sale at all.

Another fan thinks the discounts the games have been subjected to aren't good enough or simply just doesn't like the products on offer.

Some individuals only care about the next installment and simply requested the developers to release Grand Theft Auto 6.

On the other hand, one fan made a comparison involving the discounts between two major titles, Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition and Grand Theft Auto 4 & Episodes of Liberty City, by stating:

@TheNathanNS added his thoughts in the comments as well, by stating:

“I already own all Rockstar PC titles, but still, it's funny seeing the GTA Trilogy being priced so high when there's so many issues plaguing it.”

All three classic titles from the trilogy are still riddled with bugs and glitches that players have wanted the developers to fix for a long time now.

According to Take-Two Interactive’s (Rockstar's parent company), the trilogy is getting a mobile port very soon. Moreover, as per a well-known insider, Ben, the trilogy is expected to be released in the Fiscal year of 2023 on both Android and iOS platforms. He stated:

“Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release sometime in Fiscal 2023. We're looking for a date between now and early 2023.”

We're looking a date between now and early 2023. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (iOS and Android) is still scheduled for release for sometime in Fiscal 2023.We're looking a date between now and early 2023. https://t.co/BXSvjQRuMY

Rockstar Games seems to be giving the trilogy another chance on mobile platforms. Until it arrives, players can purchase GTA 5 and many other titles at great discounts on the Rockstar store.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh