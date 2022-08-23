How to unlock all car paint options in GTA Online in 2022

GTA Online gives players a plethora of customization options to upgrade their vehicles, including eye-catching car paint options.

The Criminal Enterprises update has added nine brand new vehicles to the game so far, with more to come later this summer. Players love to visit the Los Santos Customs shop and personalize their vehicles with tons of modifications available. Most customization options remain locked until players reach a maximum of Rank 100, which can be disappointing for many.

However, it looks like there’s a way players can get instant access to all customization options earlier in the game.

Players can access all paint options in GTA Online’s Auto Shops

Grinding to Rank 100 to unlock all customization options for all vehicles might be a tedious and time-consuming process for GTA Online players. However, it looks like there’s an easy way to unlock all the modifications available for vehicles anytime, no matter the players’ rank, thanks to the Auto Shops.

Auto shops are a type of purchasable property added to GTA Online with the Los Santos Tuners update. Purchasing one gives players instant access to the Mod Shop where they can modify their vehicles as per their preference.

Each customization option is unlocked by default, including all pain and respray options that players can use to make some of the most crazy customized rides. On top of that, Crew and Classic paint options are free of cost. The rest of the customization options are also available at an amazing 5% discount.

To make use of the Mod Shop, players need to drive their vehicles to their purchased Auto Shop if its garage is not already filled. If there’s no space, players will need to replace one of the stored vehicles to proceed further.

Moreover, players can also modify their vehicles in the Auto Shop owned by other players in the lobby; however, no discount will be applied to any customization options.

It’s great to see such a nice trick to modify cars without the need to grind to Rank 100 first.

Everything to know about Auto Shops in GTA Online

To get started with the Mod Shop, players first need to purchase an Auto Shop in GTA Online. However, they need to visit LS Car Meet and meet Mimi first before they can purchase it. Afterwards, they will receive a message from KDJ, stating:

“Yo it's K. Moodymann. Remember, if you serious about goin' into business with me and Sess, get yourself an auto shop.”

The next step is to purchase an Auto Shop. Here’s a complete list of all the Auto Shops available in the game that players can buy from Maze Bank Foreclosures:

Mission Row - $1,670,000

Strawberry - $1,705,000

Rancho - $1,750,000

Burton - $1,830,000

La Mesa - $1,920,000

Once players purchase it, they need to complete a setup mission, Setup: Impounded Car, to retrieve their business partner’s Tailgater S. Upon completion, they need to examine the Contracts Job Board and unlock all features and areas of the Auto Shop.

Here is a list of each area available to players once unlocked:

Shop Floor

Workshop

10-car garage

Mezzanine

When it comes to its functionality, here are a couple of major features that an Auto Shop provides players with:

Legitimate repair business

Mod Shop

Contracts

Exotic Exports

Rockstar has done a great job in giving players options and allowing them to progress in their hustle the way they want. They can either grind to Rank 100 and unlock all parts to be available in LS Customs or they can purchase an Auto Shop and get everything instantly.

Whichever path they choose, it’s always fun to customize and make unique-looking rides in the game.

