Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody in GTA Online Criminal Enterprises: Performance, how to get, and more

GTA Online has just received another weekly update, adding a brand new vehicle to the game’s already impressive catalog. As of now, The Criminal Enterprises update has introduced 10 new vehicles to the game, making it one of the best updates for car enthusiasts.

This week marks the debut of the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody, a custom three-door wide-body hatchback in the Sports class. With that being said, let’s learn everything about the newly added vehicle in this article.

Everything to know about the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody in GTA Online – Price, performance, & more

The Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody is a brand new vehicle added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update this week. Its visual appearance seems to be heavily inspired by the following real-life 1960s Group 5 Fiat/Abarth models:

1970 Fiat Abarth TCR 1000 Berlina Corsa

APD Protocorse Suzuki-powered Fiat 500

JTR Racing Hayabusa-powered Seat 600

This car is a new variant of the standard Brioso 300 that is already available in the game and its description states:

“Why do you drive a Brioso? For the laughs? For the awws? Or is it for the forced perspective? Yeah, Benny knows your tricks. And he's here to help. Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody. Eligible for customization at Benny's Original Motor Works.”

As mentioned above, the vehicle can be bought in Benny’s Original Motor Works, but it’s not a simple purchase. Players will need to follow these steps to get their hands on this new ride:

Purchase the Grotti Brioso 300 for $610,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Convert it into the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody at Benny’s Original Motor Works for an extra $585,000.

Once that is completed, players can use the custom car like any other vehicle. They can store it in their personal garages/properties or customize it even further at Benny’s Original Motor Works. While this vehicle's customization is not as vast as players might expect, it can still be personalized with some modifications.

When it comes to its performance, the car certainly isn't the best and can only reach a maximum speed of 77.05 mph (124.00 km/h), based on data from game files. Furthermore, it operates on a rear-wheel drivetrain, making it fairly responsive. As expected, it boasts better acceleration than its standard variant. However, the handling is where this car lags behind the other new vehicles, tending to slide significantly at almost every turn.

Overall, it is a good addition to the game and interested players can check it out this week. GTA Online players can also help Lamar this week and earn 4X rewards by completing his mission. Five new vehicles have also been added to the Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Lampadati Michelli GT

Ocelot Jugular

Benefactor Schwartzer

Vapid Dominator ASP

Other vehicles that have been added to GTA Online with The Criminal Enterprises update

The Criminal Enterprises update has been quite a success in GTA Online, adding tons of new content, including vehicles. Here’s a complete list of new vehicles added to the game so far:

Buckingham Conada Lampadati Corsita Bravado Greenwood Benefactor LM87 Pegassi Torero XO Obey Omnis e-GT Benefactor SM722 Declasse Draugur Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: rsg.ms/65688e1 Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/2qyqsUzub3

Based on the community's response, Rockstar has certainly done a great job in providing variety when it comes to purchasing a new vehicle. Car enthusiasts can rejoice and add the aforementioned vehicles to their collection as GTA Online is likely to receive even more new cars in the coming weeks.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S