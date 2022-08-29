5 upcoming GTA Online Criminal Enterprises DLC drip-feed cars in September

GTA Online’s The Criminal Enterprises update has been a massive success for the game, adding tons of new content, payout increases, and cars.

The summer DLC has added ten new vehicles to the title’s already impressive catalog, including the newly released Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody. Even though the game is studded with hundreds of cars, it looks like Rockstar Games hasn’t stopped adding new ones yet.

Fans can expect five more new additions to the GTA Online car list this September.

Dissecting DLC drip-feeding cars coming to GTA Online next month

5) Declasse Vigero ZX (September 1)

At number five is the highly anticipated Declasse Vigero ZX, a 2-door muscle car expected to be added to GTA Online on September 1. Its visual appearance seems heavily inspired by the real-life 6th generation Chevrolet Camaro, some parts of which are taken from:

2017 Camaro ZL1 – Overall design and front bumper

2019 Camaro SS – Headlights and front grille

Players can purchase it for $1,947,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Dinka Kanjo SJ (September 8)

Next on the list is the Dinka Kanjo SJ, a 2-door compact coupe that should be added to GTA Online on September 8. The car is primarily based on the Honda Civic (EJ/EM) coupe models, mainly inspired by the real-life:

5th generation (EJ) models – Headlights and overall design

6th generation (EJ/EM) models – Entire rear end and side door handles

6th generation models (1999-2000) – Tail lights and front bumper

6th generation models (1992 – 1997) – Hubcaps

US-spec 4th generation Mitsubishi Mirage – Light setup and overall headlight size

It is available for purchase for $1,370,000 - $1,027,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Dinka Postlude (September 15)

At number three is another new addition by Dinka, the Postlude. It’s a 2-door compact classic coupe expected to be added to GTA Online on September 15. Its overall visual design seems primarily based on the 1s generation Honda Prelude (SN).

On the performance side, the car seems capable of reaching a top speed of 81.40 mph (131.00 km/h), as found in its game files. The engine should be coupled to a 5-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an FWD Drivetrain.

Users can purchase it for $1,310,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. They can also buy the car at a trade price of $982,500.

2) Obey 10F (September 22)

Next on the list is the highly anticipated Obey 10F, an upcoming 2-door sports coupe that should be added to GTA Online on September 22. The vehicle seems heavily based on the real-life 2nd generation Audi R8 (4S), with some parts taken from:

Lamborghini Gallardo – Rear bears

Porsche 992 GT3 – Rear bumper

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – Diffuser shape and exhausts

Based on the game files, its engine seems coupled to a 7-speed gearbox powering the vehicle in an RWD layout. It should be capable of reaching an impressive top speed of 99.02 mph (159.35 km/h).

The car will be available from Legendary Motorsport for $1,675,000.

1) Übermacht Rhinehart (September 29)

At number 1 is none other than the Ubermacht Rhinehart, a 4-door station wagon scheduled to be added to the game on September 29. Although its visual appearance is heavily inspired by the real-life BMW 3 Series Touring (G21), some parts of it are taken directly from:

AMG versions of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) – Front bumper

BMW 5 Series Touring (G31) - Upper Side Bodyline and rear C-pillar window

2019 Skoda Octavia Estate – Entire rear end

The car seems capable of reaching a top speed of 97.68 mph (157.20 km/h), as found in its game files. Gamers will be able to purchase this vehicle from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,598,000.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: rsg.ms/65688e1 Draw attention to all the right places with the Grotti Brioso 300 Widebody.Pick up the Grotti Brioso 300 from the Benny's Original Motor Works website in-game, then take it to man himself in Strawberry for an upgrade to the Brioso 300 Widebody: rsg.ms/65688e1 https://t.co/2qyqsUzub3

Rockstar has been doing a great job by adding new vehicles every week since the release of The Criminal Enterprises update. Car enthusiasts have lots to look forward to this year and add the latest rides to their collections.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ravi Iyer